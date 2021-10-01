Business Barometer 10/1/21

Samsung eyes Normal plant

NORMAL — South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group is considering Normal for a new battery manufacturing plant, and economic development officials say there are "multiple prospects that are billions of dollars" in the works.

Rivian preps IPO

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive Inc. has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to prepare a initial public stock offering by Nov. 25 that may raise roughly $80 billion.

Work on Trail East to begin

NORMAL — Demolition is expected to begin Oct. 15 at 104, 106 and 108 E. Beaufort St., Normal, to make way for construction of the four-story multiuse Trail East building.

Aldi's under construction

BLOOMINGTON — Construction of a second Aldi grocery store in Bloomington, at 2121 Village Lane, is progressing, with a prospective opening date in October.

Ft. Worth offers Rivian incentives

NORMAL — Fort Worth, Texas, city officials have approved a $440 million package of tax incentives for electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive, saying the company's proposal to build a $5 billion factory would forever change the landscape of the once-rural western side of the city.

Chateau sells for $2.7 million

BLOOMINGTON — Adidev Developers Real Estate LLC purchased the Chateau Hotel and Conference Center, 1601 Jumer Drive, Bloomington, on Aug. 9 for $2,710,000, according to records filed with the McLean County Recorder's Office.

Great Steak evicted

BLOOMINGTON — Great Steak sandwich shop has been evicted from the food court at Eastland Mall in Bloomington because it failed to pay $113,389.83 in back rent, a McLean County eviction order shows.

Artists run Main Gallery 404

BLOOMINGTON — Local artists Eileen Backman, Brian Simpson and Jared Lacy took ownership of Main Gallery 404 in downtown Bloomington this summer with a mission to preserve the art space while revamping the brand and the tools it offers to local art producers.

Habitat names interim leader

BLOOMINGTON — Former Illinois State University sociology professor Tom Gerschick has been named interim executive director of Habitat for Humanity of McLean County through the end of 2021.