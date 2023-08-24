The annual Homecoming Day benefit starts tomorrow! The Fish Fry Dinner is at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, continuing until the fish runs out or 7 p.m. The $12 carryout-only meal includes fried fish with tartar sauce, green beans, coleslaw, and a homemade cookie. Meals can be picked up on the back side of the nursing home on Davison Street.

The live auction will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Roanoke Park. The festivities kick off at 9 a.m. with the bake sale and craft table opening as well as bid numbers can be obtained. Lemon shake-ups, nacho chips, and other snacks are available at the pool concession stand. Singing group Illinois Rail performs at 10 a.m. Kids' wristbands for access to Balloon Man, puppies, bouncy inflatables, and park pool (open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) are $15 for one band, $25 for two bands, $35 for three bands along with additional bands $5 each. The food line opens at 10:30 a.m. for pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, applesauce, chips and drink for $12 or hotdog, chips, applesauce, and drink for $10. The welcome and prayer is at 10:50 a.m. with the auction starting at 11 a.m. Please bring your own lawn chairs.

Online viewing of auction items is available at www.32auctions.com/2023benefit.

If unable to attend in person, monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. Thank you for your supporting of this major fundraiser for the nursing home.

WEEK IN REVIEW: The week of Aug. 14 had the activity department hosting a Cruise Week to Mexico. Starting on Monday, residents boarded their “cruise ship” and settled into their “cabins” with Relax and Revive. This kind of special, personal treatment is such a treat. After lunch, many gathered together for the fun of playing Candy BINGO. The evening’s entertainment featured the beautiful hymn singing by the A.C. Faith Church young group. What a great first day of vacation!

Tuesday started off with a Mocktail Party on the Lido Deck. Available to drink was a sweet and sour mocktail called Sea Water for everyone to sip. It was a delicious mixture of Sprite, pineapple juice, and blue Hawaiian Punch. Popcorn Pop-In & Movie was that afternoon with fresh popcorn served in the cabins while watching the movie on activity channel 2. The very special entertainment that evening was the gospel concert in Eureka. After supper several headed over to enjoy The Kramers, a professional Southern gospel group, at the Eureka A.C. Home. The weather was absolutely perfect for this awesome outdoor concert. Rachel Kramer singing “It is Well with my Soul” was simply amazing and is available on YouTube to hear her gorgeous soprano voice. In addition, Uncle Bob’s Ice Cream served up a variety of their outstanding ice cream flavors to savor while listening to the fantastic show. It was definitely a night to remember!

During Baking Buddies on Wednesday, residents gathered on the stern of the ship to make Crescent Churros for tomorrow’s big party. A few mentioned how fun it was to make a dessert from a different country for a change. During lunch, it was the monthly Birthday Party to celebrate those who have an August birthday, including:

Elwood Schoon, Aug. 1;

Joanne Lee, Aug. 8;

Lorraine Durst, Aug. 20;

Carol Arnold, Aug. 21;

Judith Simundson, Aug. 23;

Virginia Baumann, Aug. 24;

and Pat Ringger, Aug. 27.

The party’s entertainment was the beautiful piano performance by Winston Dunbar. After the party was over, it was time to head to the stern of the ship for Chips and Salsa Tasting. Activity staff had five different salsas to try along with some cheese queso for those not fond of salsa. The different flavors of salsa included: peach, mango, smoked green tomato, spice tomato, and black bean & corn salsa. The peach salsa and the mango salsa were the top two favorites followed by the black bean and corn salsa. The evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Service available on activity channel 2.

On Thursday, it was the big Pinata Party on the Lido Deck. Those attending took turns whacking the pinata. Many holes were placed at the beginning, but it took a while until one resident took a hard swing at it. It finally fell apart, revealing all the chocolate candy inside. Refreshments included Crescent Churros and Virgin Margaritas. After all the hype was over, many stayed to listen to the Mexican music while others chatted about either going to Mexico in their past or wishing they had the chance to actually go to Mexico. The afternoon’s festivities included a Bible Study and then Bingo Buck BINGO. This was followed by the Disney Movie “Coco” on activity channel 2 for all to wind down in the own cabins.

The week of travel came to a conclusion on Friday. Balloon Volleyball was on the bow of the ship. Next it was Trivia About Mexico. All enjoyed learning more about the country they had visited. After lunch and the Mexican Craft, a documentary on Mexico was shown on activity channel 2 before returning home from the week-long cruise. That evening was the group game called Would You Rather.

ADMISSION: Julian Morrison, Jr. of Roanoke was welcomed to room west 19 on Aug. 7.

THANK YOU: This year’s Junior Volunteers were given an appreciation lunch on Aug. 14 before school started. Thank you to the following young people who helped over their summer break to serve those living in this facility: Charlie Bertschi, Grace Blunier, Mady Hummel, Reese Magnuson, and Jonah Sauder.