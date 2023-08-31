On behalf of the staff and residents of ACHR, a sincere thank you to our community for their support of last weekend's Homecoming Day benefit. We also want to thank all those who donated auction items and helped with the fish fry.

If you were unable to participate in this year's fundraiser, online donations can be made on the Home's website at: www.achroanoke.org. In addition, checks can be dropped off at the nursing home or mailed to: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. Please indicate on the check in the memo line or online in the description as "H.D. fundraiser donation."

WEEK IN REVIEW: Monday, Aug. 21, the residents started off their week with some group games. It was Simon Says in the activity room followed by Giant Jenga outside on the front porch. The afternoon was filled with loads of fun at Candy BINGO.

In Baking Buddies on Tuesday morning, the ladies lined up to help make No Bake Cookies for later in the week. After lunch, it was time to make popcorn. The distinct aroma of this delicious salty snack gets everyone’s mouth watering for Popcorn Pop-In & Movie. Due to the extreme heat indexes, the Outdoor Gospel Concert in Eureka scheduled that evening had to be cancelled.

Balloon Volleyball on Wednesday morning was a fun way to get some exercise. Next was Men’s Group. The gentlemen appreciated the yummy cookies the ladies made earlier in the week while they visited. Thanks to the guys who come to share the latest news over a cup of coffee. It was Board Games in the afternoon. Many residents played cards while others had fun with a game of SORRY! The livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Service concluded the day.

A special Marble Painting had residents enjoying crafts on Thursday. With a tray, a marble, a piece of plain white paper, and a few blobs of different colored paint, it was fun to wiggle the tray back and forth to make the marble hit the paint and watch the unique patterns nearly magically appear. That afternoon was Bingo Buck BINGO with the chance to earn “money” to buy special prizes the end of each month.

Friday morning had residents gathered in the activity room for a Mystery Activity which was followed by Eye Spy.in the Courtyard. Ladies Lounge midafternoon had just the ladies getting together to spend some girl time together.

DEATH: Virginia Baumann, formerly of Benson, passed away on Aug. 26 after being a resident for exactly three years. Staff and residents extended their deepest sympathy to the Baumann Family for their loss.

HOMECOMING DAY: Friday evening kicked off the Homecoming Day activities with the drive-thru fish fry. Many thanks to those who supported this part of the fundraiser, despite having a long line to wait to get their food or experiencing the disappointment of having this popular event sell out.

Thankfully, the heat broke on Saturday and the rain mainly held off for all the action at the Roanoke Park, including the live auction. The many kids’ activities offered fun for younger attendees, including face painting, an inflatable bouncy house and an inflatable crawl-through slide, balloons by Unique Twist, puppies and kittens to hold and pet, along with the park pool being reserved for those attending. The bake sale, farmers market, and craft sale all started before the auction as well as music entertainment was provided by Illinois Rail. Food options included delicious pulled pork sandwiches as well as hotdogs and brats, lemonade shakeups, nachos & cheese, and more.

Of course, the live auction was the main action with over 225 wonderful items. Many thanks go to Clark Stoller of Gridley and his gang of auctioneers who ran a fast-paced auction to beat the threatening rain. Thank you again to all who organized this big fundraiser, the generous donors of auction items and bidders at the auction, the volunteers who helped run all the events, and those who prayed for God’s blessing on this benefit.