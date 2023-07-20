The week of July 10 had the dining room filled with the delicious aroma of cupcakes baking in the oven during Baking Buddies—Making Homemade Cupcakes. These will be used for the monthly birthday party in a couple days. In celebration of National Kitten Day, Activity Director Jenna Sizemore brought in her kitten, Zane, for all the residents to pet after lunch. While many were brave enough to hold the adventurous kitten, others enjoyed Zane from afar. Several thought it was funny to have a cat on a leash like a dog, but it actually worked quite well. The afternoon concluded with Candy BINGO, which the residents loved the large choice of individually wrapped candy prizes.

The weather was beautiful Tuesday morning for the Outdoor Spa in the courtyard. Residents gladly ventured outside for this spa-like experience. A mini kids swimming pool/bath was filled with lavender rock salt. While soaking their feet, many got back and head massages while others snacked on cucumbers or got their fingernails polished. What a relaxing experience for all who participated. After lunch was Popcorn Pop-In & Movie, featuring “Finding Nemo” on activity channel 2. That evening was an Outdoor Praise Concert at the Eureka A.C. Home. Many residents loaded the bus to head over to hear the live music. Refreshments included a variety of pie to indulge in while listening to the singers. Thank you to all the staff at both nursing homes for making this wonderful evening possible as well as the great performers who shared their musical talents.

Wednesday started with a Walk to the Park. This was followed by the monthly Birthday party at lunch time. Those residents celebrating July birthdays included: Colette Sniff, the 11th; Carol Knoll, the 17th, and Bev Micheletti, the 23rd. Many thanks go to volunteer Ben Daily from Bloomington for providing the entertainment at the party, playing his guitar and singing. The evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Service on activity channel 2. This was a special Family Night presentation with the students who participated in different church camps sharing their experiences.

Activity staff hosted a Lemonade Stand under the new carport on Thursday. Thanks to the many members of the community who came in support to grab a glass and visit for a while. Many also took the opportunity to go inside to see the progress on the lobby remodeling as it nears completion. Meanwhile, residents and their guests could relax with coloring pages and crafts while snacking and drinking their choice of yellow or pink lemonade. During the afternoon and evening, the place to be was at Bingo Buck BINGO while the evening activity was another group game called Would You Rather? Some of the questions were more thought provoking like “Would you rather have more time or more money?” and “Would you rather have 5 brothers or 5 sisters?” Others were rather funny like “Would you rather have 3 legs or 3 arms?” or “Would you rather change your eye color or your hair color?” There were many more questions that made for an entertaining time of being together.

On Friday morning, the bus was loaded up again for a group of residents to visit the very special Wall that Heals traveling display in Eureka. Residents got a tour of the trailer and were educated on the war, how the wall came about, and some stories passed down with different relics of items that were left at the Wall. After the tour, everyone went down to see the wall up close. One resident found a family member on the wall and penciled over his name for it to be imprinted onto a piece of paper. What a special memory! The time passed quickly and it was time to head back to the Home for lunch. Many thanks to Director of Nursing Penny Maher and children for organizing this outing to allow several residents the privilege seeing this historical, patriot display that was so conveniently brought to our nearby, small town in central Illinois. Those residents who weren’t on the outing had a unique craft called Macaroni Art. The afternoon featured Root Beer Floats and a Travelogue on activity channel 2.

DEATH: Carol Janssen formerly of Benson passed away 7-13-23 after being a resident at the Home since the end of February. Carol will certainly be missed at the Home. Staff and residents extended their sympathy to the family for their loss.

LOBBY REMODELING: It was very exciting on Thursday morning when the new lobby furniture was brought into the remodeled lobby for residents, staff, and visitors to see. While there’s just a few more small construction details to finish up, the main entrance to the nursing home continues thru Door D located near the southwest corner of the building. Please stop by soon to check out the finished project. At this time, masks are optional and there’s no longer a visitor sign in requirement.

LOOKING AHEAD: The nursing home activity department is sponsoring their annual Splish! Splash! on the front lawn on Friday, July 28, at 1:00. All ages are welcome to come get wet and wild with our residents. There will be refreshments along with water balloons, a kiddy pool, a water table, water fights, and more. Of course, this type of outdoor water activity is always weather permitting. Hope to see you there as our residents would love to see you.

HOMECOMING DAY: Saturday, Aug. 26, is Homecoming Day! Plans for this big, annual fundraiser include the return of a live auction at the Roanoke Park. To donate a service or new item for the auction, please contact volunteer Cheryl Baurer, who is coordinating all auction item donations, at 309-645-7505 or cabaurer@hotmail.com to complete the needed paperwork and set up a time for delivery to her house. If preferred, monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, Il 61561-0530. There will be food, children’s activities, a farmer’s market, craft booth, and bale sale on the 26th. A drive-thru fish fry is also being planned for Friday night, the 25th. Watch for more details to be announced as it gets closer.