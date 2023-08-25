EUREKA — Chuck Nagel has been a respected track and field official for most of his life, but at age 65, he has no plans on hanging up his starter’s pistol soon.

"I'm just getting into my stride as an official," said Nagel. "I'm comfortable at meets. I think I have more fun at meets than the student-athletes."

He's so respected in that role, in fact, that he was named the 2022-23 Illinois High School Association boys track and field official of the year. He and the other 21 winners for the individual IHSA sports were recognized last month during the annual IHSA Officials Conference in Normal.

"Receiving the award is humbling," he said. "There are so many wonderful officials in all the IHSA sports who haven't received this honor. The award came out of the blue. I had no inkling about it."

Nagel, 65, of Germantown Hills has been an IHSA track official for 42 years, and he's also an IHSA cross country official. He's also a retired educator and coach who now serves as Woodford County Board chairman.

"I officiate for the student-athletes because I look at school sports as an extension of the classroom and my officiating as an extension of my work as a lifelong educator," he added.

"I enjoy being a small part of student-athletes' experiences and watching them grow through those shared experiences."

David Mitchell of Norwood has officiated with Nagel at IHSA track and cross country meets for about a decade.

"Chuck is a good guy and a good official. If he's officiating at a meet, you know it will be a good meet and a fun time," Mitchell said.

"He jokes around with the kids who are competing to make them feel at ease. He shows them that he's a real person, not just an official. He's good at that. People don't understand how nervous kids sometimes are when they compete."

Nagel said he enjoys his conversations with student-athletes at a meet.

"I'm not there to give them pointers on their craft, but I want them to have fun when they're competing. That's why I joke around with them," he said.

Mitchell said the communication skills Nagel has gained from his years as a school district superintendent, teacher and coach serve him well when he's officiating.

"Chuck knows how to talk with coaches and kids. He can speak their language," he said.

Nagel coached football, wrestling and track at the high school level. Guess which he enjoyed most?

"Track," he said. "Because nobody is cut from the team and there's a spot for everyone."

From a modest start as a track official in 1982 "after coming to the realization that rural and smaller school districts had a difficult time finding qualified track officials," Nagel has piled up years of experience officiating IHSA, Illinois Elementary School Association, USA Track and Field and NCAA track and cross country meets.

He's done IHSA track sectional and state meets and cross country regionals, sectionals and state meets. He's done IESA track sectionals and state meets, and worked at the IESA cross country state meet.

Nagel has done all this officiating while staying busy professionally.

He was a teacher and coach at Clifton Central and Clinton high schools before coming to Morton Junior High School, where he was the assistant principal/athletic director and then principal.

His next stop was in East Peoria Elementary School District 86 as associate superintendent. Then he went to East Peoria Community High School District 309 as superintendent before he was hired for a post-retirement gig as interim superintendent for Spring Lake Public Schools that ended last year.

Nagel served on the IHSA board from 2012 to 2017. He was the board president in 2017.

Nagel has been on the Woodford County Board since 2018 and he became board chairman last year. He said there is some overlap between his roles as county board chairman and a track and cross country official.

"In both cases, you're in a leadership position," he said. "Your job is to get people moving in the same direction while understanding opposing views."

To be eligible to be an IHSA official of the year, an official must be nominated by an officials association recognized by the IHSA or an IHSA administrator.

IHSA staff members vote for the winners based on factors such as character, skills as an official, and levels worked in the state series.

"Far too often overlooked and underappreciated, sports officials are vital if high schools around the country wish to offer interscholastic athletics," IHSA Associate Executive Director Kurt Gibson said while making the announcement of the 2023 officials of the year.

"Our membership is honored to recognize the 22 individuals for their service to young people in Illinois," Gibson said.

Nagel has four children and two grandchildren. His wife is Kathy.

