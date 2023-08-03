BENSON — The small Woodford County village of Benson celebrated its 150th anniversary this summer with a two-day weekend festival and having a touch of history added to its streetscape.

A mural that depicts elements of Benson's history now adorns an exterior wall on a vacant commercial building that's about to get a new lease on life.

The artist who painted the mural was Paul Punke, 65.

He's a native son of Benson and a 1975 Roanoke-Benson High School graduate who has made a name for himself in the art world by, among other things, collaborating with multiple businesses including Starbucks, Potbelly Sandwich Works, Coach and Goose Island Brewery.

It took Punke 11 days to paint his hometown mural on the 48-foot-by-9½-foot wall that is sealed with an anti-graffiti coating. The mural was completed just before Benson's 150th Sesquicentennial festival.

"If vandals spray paint or throw eggs at the mural, that stuff can be power-washed off," Punke said.

The mural is on a wall of a building at 311 Front St. that has been vacant since 1998 but will open as Farm Family Foods in early 2024.

"We gifted the wall to the community so the mural could be painted there. It's a perfect spot because nothing will be built on the vacant lot next do it. There's a septic tank there," said building co-owner Corrie Scott, who contacted Punke about doing the mural after learning about his background.

"There will be a clear view of the mural forever," Punke said.

Scott's family purchased the building last fall and also owns the 19x1950 Family Farm about 3 miles outside Benson at the corner of County Road 1900 East and County Road 1950 North.

Punke said several people, including a few he knew, stopped by to chat while he was painting the mural, and he noticed lots of cars being driven slowly along Front Street as the occupants checked out his ongoing work.

Ideas for the mural's contents came from Punke's extensive research and on-site thoughts, and a town meeting in Benson that attracted several longtime residents of the village of 412 that has a total area of 0.17 square miles.

An American flag is on the mural as an homage to the American Legion Post 454 that's across the street at 314 Front St.

Among the mural's other features are:

A pheasant because of the many pheasant hunters in the village.

A horseshoe (near a pipe sticking up from the ground close to the mural) because of Punke's memories of his father pitching horseshoes with friends.

An anvil in reference to a beloved village blacksmith.

The village's historic water tower, built in 1891, that served Benson until 1985 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1987, but was later demolished and delisted in 2020.

Punke, who graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1982 after stops at Illinois Central College and Illinois Wesleyan University, had help with the mural.

Scott's husband Kenji Scott, who has an art degree from Illinois State University, painted the black-and-white "Our Town" movie poster on the mural in reference to movies that were shown downtown outdoors on a big screen in the 1930s and 1940s.

Lisa Miller of Roanoke, who went to high school with Punke, also chipped in her creativity, helping with the painting of the American flag.

Benson loves its new mural.

"I've heard people say, 'I remember this' so many times when taking photos of the mural," said Karen Mullins, chair of Benson's 150th Sesquicentennial committee.

"One of the things I like most about the mural is the water tower, which has a height chart that can be used to track how kids have grown through the years," Mullins said.

Mullins' husband, Benson Mayor Chris Mullins, is another mural fan.

"The mural is the first thing people see when they enter our town from that direction," he said. "It's great to see an old building is being spruced up. I'm seeing work being done in other buildings around town."

Benson's 150th Sesquicentennial on June 23 and 24 included a cruise-in, corn hole tournament, raffle for a Benson 150 corn hole set, themed merchandise (T-shirt, flags, ornaments and koozies), fireworks, a beer tent, vendor fair, food trucks, softball game, entertainment and inflatables.

Planning for the event took about a year. Fundraisers including a pork chop dinner helped pay for the festivities.

"We had a good turnout for the festival. A lot of people who used to live in Benson came back during the weekend," Karen Mullins said.

"There was a lot to do and we received a lot of positive comments," she said.

Benson was established in 1874. It was named for S.H. Benson of Streator, general freight manager of the Chicago, Pekin and Southwestern Railroad that ran through the town.

