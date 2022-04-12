Aug. 28, 1929 - April 3, 2022

William "Bill" Charles Schaal, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home with his family at his side. He was born on August 28, 1929, in Custer Park, IL, to Elmer Schaal and Mabel (Kilpatrick) Schaal. Bill graduated from Monticello High School and the University of Illinois, College of Pharmacy at Chicago.

Bill served in the US Army from 1951-1953. He worked as a pharmacist for 59-years and owned and operated three pharmacies in Eureka, El Paso and Roanoke for 20 of those years.

He was a member of the Bloomington Consistory and the Peoria Shrine. Bill was also a member of the Eureka School Board for several years.

Bill loved his family and was very devoted to them. He loved the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and the University of Illinois. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, reading and cats and dogs.

Bill married the love of his life, Gladys Zank, on June 20, 1951, in Chicago.

She survives him along with their daughters: Karen Schaal of Washington, IL, and Melanie Smet and her husband John Smet of Eureka, IL; granddaughters: Shani Walker and her husband Edward Barnes of Douglas, MA, and Kristen Derose and her husband Michael Derose of Hubbardston, MA; son-in-law, Michael Walker-Jones of Franklin, MA; and sisters: Jean Stoddard of Monticello, IL, and Mary Bach of Champagne, IL. Bill was to become a great-grandfather in September.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah Walker; and brother-in-law Bert Stoddard.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Bill to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL, 61554.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Mason-White Funreal Home in Washington, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.