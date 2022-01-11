 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Fieldcrest standout wages battle against alcohol

  • Updated
SILKY SMOOTH

FIRING IT UP – Ex-Fieldcrest standout Nate Ropp, seen here in regional competition at El Paso-Gridley, has been sober for just over a year (For the Journal/Ben Aldrich).

MINONK - Nate Ropp lost basketball to injury at Elmhurst University. First, it was a back that required surgery. Next was a torn labrum that resulted in shoulder surgery. Finally, after two lost years, he was poised for one last “super senior” season. Then, in preseason workouts, the back went out again.

His basketball journey was over, as it ended quietly after so many highs as an all-state guard at Fieldcrest and two seasons at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby.

 “After going through junior high, high school, my two years at JUCO (junior college) at Illinois Valley, that’s all I really did was basketball,” Ropp said. “I do not like to say that’s all I really cared about, but a huge reason I went to college was to play basketball.”

Ropp completed his degree at Elmhurst, but his real journey — one that will last a lifetime — was just beginning.

Alcohol gradually took hold of his life, as it stole from him at his lowest points. On Dec. 17, he marked one year of sobriety. The road to that milestone was difficult. It went like this:

What began with beer evolved into a dependence on “the harder stuff,” as Ropp calls it … “a lot of Crown (Royal) and Fireball (whiskey),” he said.

See full article on Jan. 13 Woodford County Journal newsstands

