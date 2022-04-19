Sept. 30, 1949 - April 16, 2022

WASHINGTON — Shirley Kempf, 72, of Washington, formerly of Roanoke, passed away at 8:22 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Washington Senior Living.

She was born on September 30, 1949, in Normal, IL, to Milton and Florence Hause Kempf.

Surviving is her son, Shawn (Kimberly) Kempf of Roanoke; two nieces and two nephews; and her six adopted neighbor grandchildren of the McCabe family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Patricia Sizemore.

Shirley worked as a cook for various places in the area. She was a member of the Roanoke American Legion Auxiliary Post #463, having served as its president and secretary in the past.

Cremation rites will be accorded and there will be a memorial visitation held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday April 22, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Private family burial services will be held at a later date in Roanoke Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.

