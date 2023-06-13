Activity staff started out the week on Monday with Craft Corner—Making Firefly Suncatchers. After lunch, residents gathered to play Candy BINGO. The group game "Would You Rather?" was played after supper with activity assistant Gracie O’Leary while waiting for the Roanoke A.C. Vacation Bible School to come on via the livestreaming on activity channel 2. It was each evening this week through Thursday.

Tuesday began with Helping Hands with residents lending a lift with folding towels and washcloths for the laundry department. Afterward, folks gathered in the courtyard for Outdoor Games like "I Spy" and more. Following the noon meal was helping make the popcorn for Popcorn Pop-In & Movie. The evening wound down with the livestreaming of VBS.

The weather was nice Wednesday morning for the Walk to the Park. Thanks to the Junior Volunteers and other adult volunteers who assisted activity staff to wheel residents to the Roanoke Park. During their stroll around the park, they stopped for a brief moment to watch little kids learning how to swim during their swimming lessons. Anyone interested in assisting with other outings, please contact Activity Director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 or email jenna@achroanoke.org as a one-on-one ratio is often needed when pushing residents in their wheelchairs.

That afternoon, the dining room was still the place to be after lunch for the monthly Bowling League activity. Many enjoyed rolling the bowling ball down the lane to score multiple points. Others had the joy of watching all the action. After supper, Pictionary was on the schedule followed by the message from that evening’s Vacation Bible School on activity channel 2.

Thursday morning’s Bus Outing Scavenger Hunt had residents lined up early with excitement to load the company vehicle. Each participant on the bus was handed a page filled with several pictures in color of the items to keep a lookout for while driving. Some of the pictures were super easy to spot, like the Roanoke High School rocket in front of the building and the Eureka Courthouse, while others seemed more obscure and harder to find. When driving in the countryside, it was rewarding to find the ice cream cone on the Yoder’s Country Market sign. Do you know what the door handle on Uncle Bob’s Homemade Ice Cream Shop in Eureka looks like? Everyone on the bus had to pay close attention to find the big silver spoon on this popular Eureka business. Everyone agreed it was a blast and would like to do this type of bus outing more often. After lunch, a small Bible Study was held with activity assistant Sara Kennell, who led the study for her internship for college. Crafts with Gracie passed the time after supper until the final evening of VBS started.

Board Games with Kids had several children and junior volunteers at the Home to play cards and board games on Friday morning. There were several different tables filled with a variety of games that those involved had the option to play any game and switch it up at any time. The afternoon activity was "The Price is Right," which follows the popular television game show format for guessing the current prices of an assortment of everyday items. The evening was blessed with the harmonizing voices of the Apostolic Christian Faith Church. Thank you to the many young families who came and shared the love of Jesus through hymns as well as the presence of their children brought such joy to the residents.

ADMISSION: Owen Arvin of Lowpoint was welcomed to room east 19 on June 8.

LOBBY REMODELING: Throughout the week of June 5, big progress could be seen nearly daily on the lobby flooring. First, it was fun the beginning of the week to see the clean plywood underlayment go down. Next when the woodgrain vinyl tile in the major walkway areas was installed the middle of the week, it was quite exciting. Then later in the week the room went WOW! after the carpeted area in the middle was finished on Friday. Hopefully, this big project will be completed within the next few weeks so residents can enjoy their beautiful, new lobby as well as office staff can get organized in their new work areas. Thank you for your patience with the inconvenience of this major upgrade to the nursing home. Entrance to the nursing home still continues thru Door D located near the southwest corner of the building. With last month’s official ending date of the pandemic, it is currently no longer a requirement for visitors to sign in as well as masks are optional at this time.

SAVE THE DATE: Saturday, Aug. 26, is Homecoming Day! This annual fundraiser is currently being planned at the Roanoke Park with the return of a live auction this year. Please consider donating a service or new item for this big event. Contact volunteer Cheryl Baurer, who is coordinating all auction item donations, at 309-645-7505 or cabaurer@hotmail.com to complete the needed paperwork and set up a time for delivery. If preferred, monetary donations may be dropped off the Home or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. There will be food and children’s activities on the 26th with details to be announced at a later date.

THANK YOUS: Many thanks to the Bev Koehler Family for providing a yummy Casey’s Pizza Lunch for the employees along with assorted pop and a candy basket of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Twix, and bubble gum. In addition, a thank you to the Donna Gough Family for bringing in several boxes of assorted cookies from Caleri’s a couple days later, expressing their thanks to the staff for the loving care given their mother. These types of appreciation are greatly enjoyed and mean so much.

JUNIOR VOLUNTEERS: This summer’s Junior Volunteer Program is underway. Many thanks to the young people who have made a commitment to serving the residents at the nursing home and helping the staff the next couple of months when there’s a break from regular school routine. May the blessings be manifold for all involved.

ONLINE CNA CLASS: Another online Certified Nurse's Assistant class started June 7. A CNA certification looks great on any college or scholarship application as well as fantastic on any resume or job application. To get your name on the waiting list for the next online class with clinicals conveniently located at the Roanoke nursing home, please contact Heather Simmons in human resources at 923-2071 ext. 114.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday, June 29, the residents are having a Lemonade Stand on the Front Lawn of the nursing home from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to stop by to see a friend, enjoy a visit with someone who resides at the Home, and grab a glass of refreshing lemonade!