ROANOKE – Charles J. “Pete” Remmers, 84, entered the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born of God’s Grace on Sept. 14, 1937, in Secor, the son of Charles Z. and Henereka Garrels Remmers. He married Kay Ilene Fehr on April 6, 1958, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Secor. She survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Kevin C. (Sandra) Remmers, Roanoke and Alex W. (Ann) Remmers, Cranberry Township, Pa.; four grandchildren, Ilene A. Remmers, Greeley, Colo., Charles R. Remmers, Roanoke and Mathew L. Remmers and Madelyn Kay Remmers, both of Cranberry Township, and one sister, Betty Morris, Colorado Springs, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, James C. Remmers.

Pete served in the Army National Guard. He was a self-employed farmer since 1960 and an Illinois licensed plumber since 1972. He worked for E. Rocke & Sons as a carpenter for 10 years and was part-owner of Washburn Plumbing & Heating business for a few years. Pete served on the Roanoke Farmers Association board of directors from 1985 to 1997. He was a member of Trinity ELC, Roanoke, where he served as an elder, trustee, vice chair and head usher, an associate member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ft. Myers, Fla., and Roanoke American Legion Post No. 463, where he served as finance officer for a number of years.

Services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Trinity ELC with the Rev. Bruce Scarbeary officiating. Visitation will take place Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and Saturday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Trinity ELC. Burial will follow the service in Roanoke Township Cemetery, Roanoke, where military rites will be conducted by Post 463.

Memorials may be made to Post 463, Box 377, the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke’s Good Samaritan Fund, 1102 W. Randolph Street, both in Roanoke, 61561, or to Lutheran Bible Translators, 303 N. Lake St., Aurora, 60506-2050.