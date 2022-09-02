Woodford receives grant

LEXINGTON – Several ParkLands Foundation natural preserves in McLean and Woodford Counties will be assisted by stewardship grants through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The Illinois Natural Areas Stewardship grant program aims to increase the delivery of stewardship activities to natural areas protected by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission, For years, stewardship needs in natural areas have outpaced the ability to deliver these services through volunteer groups and government agencies.

ParkLands Foundation received around $100,000 to purchase a utility terrain vehicle and cargo trailer to support the mechanical and chemical removal of non-native invasive species and implement controlled burns.

The grant also will enlist contractual services to support natural area management at Ridgetop Hill Prairie Nature Reserve and Chinquapin Bluffs Land and Water Reserve, both located in the southeastern portion of Woodford Co.

All told, $500,000 was awarded for stewardship efforts at land trusts.