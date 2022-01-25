 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tipsword to vie for House seat

  Updated
WCJ LOGO

EUREKA—Woodford County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword has announced his candidacy for the 105th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives in the June 28 primary.

Tipsword told the county board on Jan. 18 he had been pondered the change in career for a while and decided now was the time to run.

“The timing just seemed to be right,” said Tipsword, who added he and his wife are recent “empty nesters,” and incumbent Dan Brady will not be seek another term.

Tipsword cited a strong background in law enforcement at a time when  issues are in the forefront and his experience being a small business owner with a desire to help other small business owners as reasons he would be a good candidate. He added his goals also include to aid schools as well as work to keep more people from headed out of the state.

The 105th District was recently redrawn and includes Eureka and parts of county north of  U.S. Route 24.

See full article on Jan. 27 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

