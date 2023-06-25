"Remember you are the one who can fill the world with sunshine." Just like this quote from "Snow White" illustrates, Kamden Edwards fills the room with sunshine no matter what she is doing. Kammie is always thinking of her team, classmates and community in everything that she does.

Kammie has been nothing but busy throughout her high school career and continued to do all of her activities with a smile and a joyful heart. Kammie has been involved in National Honor Society, Best Buddies, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Winter Guard, Color Guard and Class Officers. When asked why she enjoys being a class officer, Kammie said, “I love helping out and planning (events) for my class and school like how I helped plan prom my junior year and homecoming my senior year.”

Kammie’s involvement in Winter Guard and Color Guard has been the most impactful and memorable experience from high school especially when she was captain her junior and senior years. Her senior season ended the best way by making it to IDTA State. “I loved being able to compete at IDTA State for both my solo and Winter Guard this year. I loved the opportunity to spin with the team for one final season and where we also won State, and I placed in the top ten in the state with my solo,” Kammie said.

In addition to all of her extra curricular involvement, Kammie's teachers have been overly impressed with her work ethic, passion and humbleness in the classroom. Her science teacher Michelle Monk said, “Kammie is a wonderful young woman with a bright future! She always works hard and pours her heart into her team and projects. This will serve her well as she takes on a pre-med degree path! She has a fun personality, and I will miss working with her next year! I wish her the best of luck at Mizzou!!”

Kammie is the perfect example of what a great student should be in the classroom. She also has had the pleasure of being able to be in the same building with her dad, also the principal, Kirk Edwards. She has shared high school memories right next to her dad, which is so special.

Mr. Edwards said, “For the first time in her life, Kammie will start at a school and will finish at the same school. Kammie attended three elementary schools and two middle schools but only one high school. These changes weren't easy; however, she learned how to adapt to new systems and make new friends; these are skills that will work to her benefit in the future. She has made a positive contribution to EHS via her academics and extracurricular activities.”

Kammie will continue her education at the University of Missouri. She will study Biological Sciences on a pre-med Track. She said, “I want to pursue a career in the medical field because I love helping others and knowing that I am making an impact in others' lives. I want to leave a positive impact on everyone who I come into contact with.”

Her dedication and involvement at school have prepared her for so many new opportunities. She will go on to do many great things and bring her sunshine everywhere she goes, in college and the rest of her life. Good luck Kammie!