Elle Hoffman

The list of achievements for this senior could fill the entire page. The list of her characteristics that make her one of the most stand out seniors could fill the entire newspaper. Elle Hoffman is a very upbeat, inclusive, encouraging and energetic student athlete at Eureka High School. She has been academically involved in Student Council since freshman year, a Class Officer since sophomore year, in National Honor Society for the last two years and Journalism her senior year. She has been a 4-year athlete, participating in Track and Field and Cross Country.

Running is something Elle is very passionate about. It is something she has been doing most of her life. She has been a part of the “Nate Hoffman Memorial Triathlon” for numerous years and is planning on running for St. Jude this summer. Elle has built so many different friendships from running, and it has taught her different attributes including grit and determination. “Running is one of the hardest and most rewarding things I've ever done. I am better at persevering and more encouraging to myself and others because of it,” Elle said.

Her perseverance and encouraging personality will take Elle far in her future. She is planning to attend the University of Iowa next year for nursing. Elle’s mother is her influence and inspiration. She recently decided on this career path due to her mother being a role model to her. Throughout Elle’s life, she has watched and admired her mom’s work in the nursing profession daily and strives to give back just as her mom has. She chose Iowa because it is a big college and it provides many different medical opportunities.

Elle will thrive in college because she is a naturally gifted student, but even more than that, she fully commits herself to every aspect of her education. Throughout Elle’s schooling, she has been one of the hardest working students. She excels in all of her classes and finished high school with a 4.0 which was something that she prioritized. Elle said, “My grades are very important to me, but it is also important to contribute and be involved, and I have learned to have a balance so I can be successful in both. Being involved at EHS has given me an amazing high school experience as well as kept me motivated in school.”

Mr. O'Hanlon is someone Elle has always connected with. Her love for science began in Foundations of Science freshman year in his classroom. “Elle makes a difference in everything she does. It was rewarding to teach Elle and coach her in cross country because she is always fully invested. It's clear that she has good priorities and amazing work habits; she is always in pursuit of perfection. I most appreciate Elle for her selflessness; she is always willing to help wherever there is need, and she just cares about people. She is a student that I'll always remember because she embodies goodness in all she says and does,” Mr. O’Hanlon said.

Another science teacher who has supported and influenced Elle is Mrs. Monk. Mrs. Monk said, “Elle is an energetic young woman! When she sets her mind on a goal — you know that it will be accomplished! I have enjoyed getting to know Elle in class, as a senior class officer and in the Student Council. I love supporting her as she runs cross country and track! I know that as she heads to Iowa that her attention to academics and her ability to balance her social life will serve her well!!”

Elle is a remarkable student that will be remembered at Eureka. She has impacted so many lives. As a senior that goes the extra mile, she will certainly succeed in college and continue to make her friends, family and community proud.