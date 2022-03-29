April 15, 1932 - March 24, 2022

ROANOKE — Eugene Christian "Gene" Zoss, 89, of Roanoke, IL, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

He was born on April 15, 1932, west of Roanoke in the rural family home, to Raymond and Nettie Ulrich Zoss. He married Geraldine Zimmerman on December 12, 1954, at Roanoke Mennonite Church. They were married 67-years.

Surviving is his wife, Geraldine of Roanoke; one son, David (Alycia) Zoss who live on the family farm in Roanoke; one daughter, LeAnn Schmidgall of Eureka; four wonderful grandchildren: Lindsey Zoss Botelho, Haley Zoss (Matt) Rogers, Jarod Schmidgall, Wesley (Lauren) Schmidgall; four great-grandchildren: Kasyn, Easton, Paisley, and Emery Rogers; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Dennis Lee, who passed December 25, 1954; and one sister, LaVerne (John) Kennell.

Gene attended a one room schoolhouse, Harmony school through eighth grade and graduated from Roanoke Victory High School. After school, Gene bought a truck and worked for Libby McNeal & Libby of Eureka for five-years hauling pumpkins, peas, and sweet corn. He then went to Farm Services (FS) where he spread fertilizer and limestone on fields for many surrounding counties for 44-years until he retired. Gene also loved farming the field crops on the family farm.

Gene loved his family. They took many family vacations; Michigan was a family favorite. They also rode bicycles on many trails and to dinner in the evenings with friends. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's school activities. After he retired, he enjoyed being the official family lawn care specialist for his family.

Gene was a "Whizzer" Motor Bike enthusiast, a hobby which he had a true passion for. He enjoyed rides with the Whizzer group meeting monthly for breakfast in the winter and swap meets.

He was gifted with a natural mechanical ability and working with his hands.

Gene was involved in the church all his life as trustee, usher, and in recent years was on the Land Search committee for Living Faith Fellowship Church in Eureka where he attended. He was involved at the Mennonite Relief Sale for many years helping with the pork chop booth.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Living Faith Fellowship Church in Eureka. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Roanoke Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Living Faith Fellowship Church / Youth Group. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.