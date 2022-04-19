Dorothy Mae Whitler

Sept. 5, 1936 - April 16, 2022

TOLUCA — Dorothy Mae (Thomson) Whitler, 85, of Toluca, IL, went to be with her Lord at Easter time, 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL.

Dorothy was born on September 5, 1936, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Howard "Jack" and LaVaughn "Bonnie" McWilliams Thomson. She was raised in Cuba, IL, and attended the Cuba schools. She was a devoted and active member of the Cuba Christian Church. Dorothy graduated from Eureka College where she met and married Donald L Whitler, on August 3, 1958, in Cuba, IL, her husband of over 63-years.

Dorothy and Don resided in Toluca, IL, for most of their married life. Dorothy was a dedicated and active member of the Antioch Christian Church in Toluca participating in Loyal Women's, choir, VBS, Sunday School teaching, and communion preparation. She will be remembered as a dedicated grade schoolteacher in Metamora, IL, and in the Toluca and Fieldcrest School Districts. Dorothy enjoyed card club with several local couples, camping trips with family and friends, many fishing trips to Canada, and in later years, winters in Florida. Following retirement, she greatly enjoyed babysitting with grandchildren and time with family. Dorothy was a member of the Delta Delta Pi sorority at Eureka College, Daughters of American Revolution, and Woodford County Retired Teachers.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Donald; her three children: Cynthia L. (Ken) Arndt, Valerie A (Robert) Peterson, and Bradley D Whitler; and two grandchildren: Nicole L Arndt and Rylee D Peterson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Homer Thomson; and her nephew, Todd Thomson.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the memorial home, with Bob Fecht officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery, Toluca. Memorials may be made to Eastern Marshall County EMS or Antioch Christian Church.