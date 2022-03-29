March 18, 1947 - March 8, 2022

EUREKA — Charles R. "Bob" Gold, 74, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 12:58 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on March 18, 1947, in Anna, IL, to Guy B. and Edna A. (Miller) Gold. He married Janet L. "Jan" Armstrong on January 1, 1970, in Eureka, IL.

Surviving are his wife, Jan of Eureka; two sons: Robert (Holly) Gold of Ingleside, IL, and Jason (Cari) Gold of Eureka; two step-sons: Jeffery Gregory of Washburn, IL, and John (Amy) Gregory of Metamora, IL; sixteen grandchildren: Kalla Gold, Trevor Gold, Kilynn (Gold) Postorino, Trace Gold, Khya Gold, Cade Gold, Carson Gold, Kelly (Gregory) Ball, Jack Gregory, Haliegh Gregory, Michael Gregory, Chance Gregory, Blaine (Gregory) Nicholson, Kolten Gregory, Savannah Gregory, Bella Gregory; four great-grandchildren: Emerson Gregory, Vivian Ball, Finn Nicholson, Camden Ball; and three sisters: Norma (Richard) Sinn of Eureka, Mary (Ron) Jenke of Washington, IL, and Linda (Todd) Gander of Eureka.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Charles was a welder and machine operator for Komatsu. He attended Living Faith Fellowship Church in Eureka. His joys were his four sons and their families. He was a true green and white Eureka Hornet fan, supporting programs throughout the community for decades. He enjoyed attending his boys, his grandkids, and his great-grandkids events. He had a true passion for classic cars and was a die-hard Dale Earnhardt fan. He always held on to his Southern Illinois roots and since his retirement enjoyed traveling there to study his ancestry and genealogy. He was proud of where he was from and loved passing that information onto his grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Living Faith Fellowship Church with Reverend Ron Martz officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, and also one hour prior to his service on Tuesday, both at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL, 61637, or to the Autism Society of America Peoria Regional Chapter, 507 East Armstrong Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603.

