“Punishment is temporary; memories are forever,” are words that Xzavier Lopez lives by. As his senior year comes to a close, Xzavier has held his memories from his four years at EHS close to him as well as the people who have helped him along the way

Xzavier has been blessed to participate in football and track and field at EHS. Xzavier has made so many memories and relationships with his teammates that he will never forget. “Being with the team everyday after school and the bus rides to and from meets. And playing on Friday nights,” Xzavier said.

Not only has he enjoyed the memories made, but he also was able to serve as a leader to his teammates. “I have participated as a track and field captain and a captain for football as well as a platoon leader,” Xzavier said.

As much as Xzavier has served his teammates and participated in various athletics, he has been inspired by his teachers and coaches. Coach Charlton is one of those inspirations. “He has shown me that hard work can go as far as you take it. He always shows us to stay positive and trust in the team,” Xzavier said.

Mr. Charlton has enjoyed having Xzavier as a student and as one of his athletes. “It has been a pleasure having Xzavier in my classes and as a member of the track team for the past four years. Xzavier has been a great leader and role model for all the students and athletes that follow him. I look forward to watching him do great things in the near future. We will miss you at EHS,” Coach Charlton said.

After EHS, Xzavier’s goal is to work at Omega Grind Concrete. There is no break in hard work for Xzavier. He plans to work here all summer as well as continuing throughout next year. The most important thing Xzavier has learned is “great things will come with hard work,” Xzavier said.

Xzavier is definitely one for hard work and dedication. He puts his all into everything he does, and it is reflected everyday. EHS is excited to see where Xzavier goes, and we’re excited to hear about the many more memories he will make after high school.

