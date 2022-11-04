SPRINGFIELD — Illinois has become a congressional battleground in the waning days of the 2022 campaign as national Republicans, growing more bullish by the day, expand their map of targeted seats in their quest for the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"You gotta watch what both sides do in their spending," said Tom Bowen, a Chicago-based Democratic strategist. "And it's been plainly obvious that there's confidence in the 13th District on the Democratic side and not on the Republican side. It's very obvious that the 17th District is an intense battleground and has been the whole time. And then if there is a shift, you can see it in the (Sixth Congressional District) in the Chicagoland suburbs."