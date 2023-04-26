LAKE FOREST — While raving about Jalen Carter's talent, Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham revealed little this week when it comes to whether the team would feel comfortable taking a chance in the draft on the Georgia defensive tackle.

"I think the more time you spend around him, the more you realize he's a good player, but you get to know him more as a person," Cunningham said.

Cunningham said there's "no denying" Carter's talent, but will make "the best decision for us and our organization."

The Bears come in with the No. 9 overall pick and no shortage of weaknesses to address after finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record in their first season under general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.

They could use another blocker to protect quarterback Justin Fields. They have a glaring need for an edge rusher after registering a league-low 20 sacks as well as a disruptive force on the interior of their defensive line.

Carter was projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick when the Bears owned it. They traded down eight spots with the quarterback-needing Carolina Panthers for star receiver DJ Moore and a haul of draft picks.

There are questions about how far Carter will fall because of concerns about his character, not to mention a rough pro day. He was involved in a car crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staffer, Chandler LeCroy. That led to him being given one year's probation and a $1,000 fine after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.

The Bears have 10 picks in the draft, including two second-rounders at Nos. 53 and 61 and the first pick of the third at No. 64. Their options for an offensive linemen at No. 9 could be Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. or maybe Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, Georgia's Broderick Jones or Tennessee's Darnell Wright.