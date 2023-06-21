EUREKA — The Woodford County Health Department will be getting a storm shelter and sign for its office.

Low bids for an 8-by-10 foot storm shelter and concrete pad were approved Tuesday by the Woodford County Board.

The shelter will hold 14 people and have an escape hatch.

Safe Shed Sales of Salem, which bid $7,959, was awarded the contract for the storm shelter, and Goodfield-based Lonewolf Concrete, which bid $2,250, was awarded the contract for the concrete pad.

Total cost for the project is $10,219, slightly more than the $10,000 in federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan) funding that was allocated for the project.

The digitization of Health Department records came in under budget, so ARPA funds not used for that work will cover the extra cost of the storm shelter project.

Also approved Tuesday for the Health Department office at 1831 S. Main St. in Eureka was a metal sign that will make it easier for the public to find the office.

Martin Sign Service of Metamora will design and install for color sign for $1,350. ARPA funds will pay for the sign.

Other business

Also Tuesday, the board approved lowering the speed limit on Briarwood Lane and Olivia Court from 55 to 30 miles per hour. State law sets the speed limit for a rural road at 55 MPH unless posted otherwise.

The action came after the Woodford County Highway Department did a speed study on the roads that was requested by the Worth Township Board.

The council reappointed the following members of the Woodford County Housing Authority board:

Erik Brewer for a 1-year term expiring June 30, 2024;

Erik Pigman for a 2-year term expiring June 30, 2025;

Laura Siscoe for a 3-year term expiring June 30, 20266

Dale Greenhalph for a 4-year term expiring June 30, 2027;

Sue Knepp for a 5-year term expiring June 30, 2028.

The housing authority is charged with providing adequate and affordable housing for Woodford County residents through programs that "promote self-sufficiency and improve the quality of life." Its office is at 403 E. Eureka Ave. in Eureka.

Among other duties, the authority board makes sure housing programs are run legally and with integrity. Diane Gregoire is the authority's executive director.

Additionally, the county board appointed Michael Millett to the Carlock Fire Protection District board to complete the unexpired 3-year term of Greg Umland. The term ends April 30, 2025.