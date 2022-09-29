Woodford County farmer joins group to Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON D.C. — 13 farm leaders recently met with members of Illinois’ congressional delegation at their Capitol Hill offices to advocate for agricultural issues.

Illinois Farm Bureau members, during the organization’s annual fall Leaders to Washington Program trip on Sept. 15, raised issues concerning labor, rising input costs, trade and barriers facing new and beginning farmers with elected officials and their staffs.

“There’s no question our members are engaged with these issues daily,” said Adam Nielsen, IFB’s director of national legislation and policy development. “When IFB members tell their story in a way that is memorable, they maximize their influence with their elected officials.”

Attending members were Sarah Hoerner, Livingston County; Nowell Moore, Woodford County; Jenny Hanks, Macoupin County; Anna Schmidt-Ditchfield, LaSalleCounty; Jacob Miller, Clark County; Michael Book County, Lee; Austin Flamm, Union County; Craig Thompson, McLean County; Leeson Gord, Dekalb County ; Scott Brummel, Kendall-Grundy County; Roy Plote, DeKalb County; Ryan Bailey, Richland County ; and Robert Klemm, DeWitt County.

Participants brought a range of backgrounds and perspectives to the table, representing local county Farm Bureaus, state and local Young Leaders committees, and the Illinois Agricultural Association Board. Over the course of the three-day trip, farmers met directly with elected officials and shared firsthand accounts of how federal policy affects their farms and businesses.

On the first day, IFB members met with American Farm Bureau Federation staff to hear updates on environmental issues, economic and regulatory shifts in the livestock industry and proposed changes to national ag.

The group later spoke with legislators and their staff about current issues facing agriculture. Discussions focused on the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act, congressional efforts to advance trade agreements, priorities for the 2023 farm bill and infrastructure funding for rural Illinois.

Delegates who joined sit-down conversations included Reps. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro; Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville; Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon; Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap; Mary Miller, R-Oakland; and Lauren underwood, D-Naperville; Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Hoffman Estates; and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield.