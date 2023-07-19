Donald Tolan's resignation from the Woodford County Board was announced Tuesday at the board's monthly meeting.

"Don tried to make it work, but he's just too busy with a new business," said county board Chairman Chuck Nagel.

Tolan represented District 1. He's a Republican, so a Republican who lives in District 1 must be appointed to replace him on the 15-member board.

If the person selected wants to retain the seat, he or she must run in the March 2024 election to serve the remaining two years of Tolan's four-year term.

The county's Republican committee will recommend a replacement for Tolan to the county board, which will make the appointment.

In other action Tuesday, the board raised the salary of Andrew Lankton, the county's public defender, to $177,692.80 as of July 1.

The move brought the county into compliance with a state law that requires a county's public defender to be employed full-time with a salary at least 90% of the county's state's attorney for the state to cover 66 2/3% of the public defender's salary.

Woodford County State's Attorney Greg Minger received a 4.6% cost of living increase from the state July 1 that upped his salary to $197,436.44. The state pays for 66 2/3% of state's attorney's salaries as of Dec. 31, 1988 and covers 100% of annual salary increases, officials said.