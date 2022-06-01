Woodford County 4-H hosting youth bicycle rodeo at Eureka College

EUREKA– As the school semester ends and summer approaches, it is important to remind ourselves to fit in activities like riding your bike and reviewing how to do that safely.

All area youth are invited to join Woodford County 4-H at their 2022 Bicycle Rodeo, which will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Langston Parking Lot at Eureka College in Eureka. All youth 1st through 12th grade can participate. Sign-up is onsite on the day of the event for members of the public and there is no cost to attend.

Riders will be tested on straight-line control, weaving, emergency stopping, changing direction, and more. Free bike helmets will be handed out by the Illinois Neurological Institute, who will also be educating the youth on bicycle safety at the event.

Awards will be given in the following categories: 1st and 2nd grade, 3rd and 4th grade, and 5th grade and up.

All 4-H members enrolled in the bicycle project will be awarded an A, B, or C ribbon. In addition to the riding course, these participants will also complete an interview about bicycle safety. Check previous emails for full 4-H project details.

The Bicycle Rodeo is sponsored by University of Illinois Extension Livingston, McLean, and Woodford County, Russell’s Cycling & Fitness, OSF HealthCare Illinois, Illinois Neurological Institute, Woodford County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois Department of Transportation, Children’s Hospital of Illinois, and ThinkFirst.

For questions or if you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please contact 4-H staff at the Woodford County Extension Office at 309-467-3789. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

