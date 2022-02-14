With new state law, convicted cop killer granted medical parole

A 71-year-old man convicted of killing an Illinois State Trooper near Effingham in 1976 was granted parole by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board last week.

Aaron Hyche, who spent more than 45 years behind bars for the murder of Trooper Layton Davis, was released from Dixon Correctional Center on Friday, according to records from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He had been serving a sentence of 150- to 300-years in prison for killing Davis. According to the Herald & Review archives, Davis was shot twice in the chest and once in the back by Hyche after pulling him over for speeding on Interstate 57 about four miles north of Effingham.

James E. Taylor, who was in the car with with Hyche, was also convicted in the murder. The Prison Review Board voted last August to grant Taylor parole while denying Hyche.

However, Hyche appears to be the first beneficiary of a new state law that took effect Jan. 1 allowing additional authority for the Prison Review Board to consider early release for prisoners who are terminally ill or medically incapacitated people.

Kahalah Clay, chief legal counsel for the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, confirmed to the Effingham Daily News on Friday that the law, signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last August, as the reason for Hyche’s release.

Clay did not return requests for comment from Lee Enterprises on Monday.

According to an online petition advocating for Hyche’s release, he has “numerous critical illnesses,” including end-stage Parkinson’s Disease, prostate cancer and brain bleeds.

“As a result of his health challenges, his memory, speech, and mobility have diminished such that he requires a wheelchair to move, wears a diaper, cannot swallow without great difficulty and frequently chokes, falls so regularly he has requested a helmet…” the petition states.

Still, Hyche’s release was met with criticism from the state’s largest police union.

“Aaron Hyche got out of prison early because of serious health concerns, but due to Hyche’s cold-blooded actions, Trooper Davis didn’t live long enough to have his own health concerns,” said Illinois State Fraternal Order of Police Lodge President Chris Southwood in a statement. “Letting a convicted cop-killer out of prison early is one thing, but to do so before the Trooper’s family and colleagues could have a say in the matter, whether the law allows it or not, is unconscionable.”

Southwood received a letter from Prison Review Board chair Edith Crigler on Jan. 6 informing him of Hyche’s application. It said that he (along with Landon’s family) would have an opportunity to comment on the application, which was to be considered in March. However, the board made their decision to release Hyche last week.

State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, called the process “unacceptable.”

“The families of both victims now have to relive the tragedy because this administration would rather cater to criminals, rather than hold them accountable,” Bailey, a Republican candidate governor, said.

The decision comes amid an election year in which Republicans have criticized Democrats for being “soft-on-crime” and accused the majority party of catering to criminals.

Democrats, who shepherded through a series of criminal justice reform laws last year, have dismissed such claims as election-year scare tactics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0