Wisconsin dismisses running back Jalen Berger from team

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has dismissed running back Jalen Berger from its football program one year after he led the team in rushing.

Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the move in a statement Sunday without specifying a reason for the dismissal. Berger didn't play Saturday in Wisconsin's 24-0 victory at Illinois.

Berger, who is from Newark, New Jersey, rushed for a team-high 301 yards as a freshman last season despite missing three of Wisconsin's seven games due to injury. But his playing time had been sporadic this year as he slipped down the depth chart.

He didn't play in a season-opening 16-10 loss to Penn State while Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo got the bulk of the carries. Chryst said two days later that Berger had a "good approach," adding, "just because he didn't play doesn't mean he's doing something wrong."

