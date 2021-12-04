Williamson leads Loyola over DePaul 68-64

Lucas Williamson scored 15 points as Loyola narrowly beat DePaul 68-64 on Saturday in a matchup of Chicago college basketball teams.

Chris Knight's dunk with 46 seconds left gave the Ramblers a four-point lead and they made 3 of 4 free throws to maintain the lead.

Knight had 13 points for Loyola (7-2). Aher Uguak added 12 points. Marquise Kennedy had seven rebounds.

David Jones had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Demons (6-1), whose six-game season-opening win streak ended. Nick Ongenda added 11 points. Javon Freeman-Liberty had 10 points and six rebounds.

Bradley cruises

At Peoria, Terry Roberts scored 17 points with four steals and four assists as Bradley routed Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-55.

Jayson Kent had 13 points for Bradley (4-5), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Ja'Shon Henry added 11 points and Rienk Mast had nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Ray'Sean Taylor had 22 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (3-6). He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Shaun Doss Jr. added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Neese lifts Indiana State

At Terre Haute, Ind., Cooper Neese scored 20 points and his layup with 1.6-seconds left carried Indiana State past Miami (Ohio) 69-68.

Stopped on his drive to the basket on the left side, Xavier Bledson dropped the ball off to Neese cutting through the middle of the lane for the game winner. Mekhi Lairy's layup with 12 seconds left gave the Redhawks their last lead at 68-67.

Cameron Henry scored 21 points for Indiana State (4-5) and Simon Wilbar 10.

Lairy scored 18 points for Miami (5-3), Dalonte Brown scored 15 and Elijah McNamara added 11 off the bench.

Evansville victorious

At Evansville, Ind., Jawaun Newton had 15 points and seven rebounds as Evansville defeated Tennessee Tech 59-51.

Shamar Givance had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Aces (4-7). Antoine Smith Jr. added 12 points. Blake Sisley had 12 points.

Jr. Clay had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (2-6). John Pettway added 10 points. Diante Wood had seven rebounds.

Big Ten

Indiana dumps Nebraska

At Bloomington Ind., Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 14 points and Tamar Bates came off the bench to score a career-high 13, hitting a trio of 3-pointers as Indiana defeated Nebraska 68-55 to open the Big Ten season.

Jackson-Davis scored 10 points in the second half when Indiana (7-1, 1-0) took control of the game, adding seven rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals. Race Thompson scored 11 points with 11 rebounds, his third double-double this season and second in a row.

Alonzo Verge, Jr. led Nebraska (5-4, 0-1) with 15 points, five rebounds and a season-low three assists. Bryce McGowens was held to eight points on 3-for-14 shooting, the first time he hasn't reached double figures in five games.

