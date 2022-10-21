Williams touchdown catch from Mangruem lifts Normal West to Big 12 crown

CHAMPAIGN – As dominant as the Normal West defense was Friday at Tommy Stewart Field, the Wildcats offense needed one big play.

Michael Williams delivered that play when he hauled in a 45-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Jayden Mangruem to lift West to a 7-0 win over Champaign Centennial and the Wildcats’ first Big 12 Conference championship since 2011.

“It was amazing,” said Williams, who took two hard steps in before sprinting down the right sideline. “As soon as the corner bit, it was mine. I knew I was gone. It’s about time we put some points on the board.”

Mangruem overthrows had resulted in two interceptions earlier in the second half. But with the 6-foot-2 Williams open, Mangruem was right on target.

“I saw him beat the corner. It was a good feeling seeing his long arms go up and catch the ball. When he caught it, I didn’t know if he would make it to the end zone or not,” Mangruem said. “Throwing the picks, I knew the defense was able to save me. So I’m able to stay calm and throw how I know I can.”

Ranked No. 7 in Class 6A, West improved to 8-1 and owns the Big 12 title at 7-0.

“This is a huge moment for our program,” Wildcats coach Nathan Fincham said. “Defensively, for us to go through the conference and have as many shutouts as we did (five) and play as well as we did, that’s something to be really proud of.”

Defense has claws

The West defense blanked a Centennial offense that averaged 38 points over its first eight games one week after limiting a Peoria offense that was averaging 54 points to six.

“Our defense played exactly like they played all year, lights out. They shut them down,” said Fincham. “From experience, playing against them in practice is extremely frustrating. They’ve got athletes all over the field, they’re physical, they’re fast and they do a heckuva lot of things really well.

"I’m proud of our defensive coaching staff. Darren Hess, our defensive coordinator, called a great game and really carried us tonight.”

Centennial (7-2, 6-1 Big 12) had 109 yards of first half offense. And 43 of the Chargers’ 67 second-half yards came on one pass play.

“Every single play, I saw at least five hats to the ball. We were all there and all in our spots,” West defensive end Dylan Hardwick said. “We followed the game plan, and they couldn’t do anything on us.”

Centennial tailback Brandon Harvey had not been held under 100 yards rushing all season. But the Wildcats limited Harvey to 61 yards on 19 carries.

Sealing the deal

After West scored the game’s only points, with the seventh coming on Owen Senn’s extra point, the Chargers moved to the Wildcats’ 19-yard line.

That drive was halted when West linebacker Brock Leenerman fell on a Centennial fumble.

Controlling the ball

The Wildcats managed just 45 yards of first-half offense and ran 17 plays from scrimmage to 31 for the Chargers.

That flipped in the second half with West gaining 197 yards and running 34 plays to only 11 for Centennial.

First half near misses

The Chargers drove to the Wildcats’ 2-yard line in the first quarter.

But on third-and-goal at the 2, Harvey fumbled a direct snap and took a 5-yard loss. Kellen Davis’ fourth-down pass was incomplete.

West converted a fourth-and-13 with a 23-yard pass from Mangruem to Gavin Camp down the left sideline. But a fumbled handoff on the next play was recovered by Harvey.

Final numbers

The Wildcats held a 242 to 176 edge in total offense.

Mangruem rushed for a team-high 72 yards on 15 attempts and completed 5 of 14 passes for 99 yards.

Davis was 10 of 14 through the air for 110 yards.