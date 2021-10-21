Will Chicago fight to keep the Bears? And what would a new stadium cost taxpayers?

The Chicago Bears shook the football world in September by announcing a $197 million purchase agreement for Arlington International Racecourse. Though team officials have flirted with the idea of moving to the suburbs for decades, and put in a preliminary bid for the property in June, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot previously had accused them of doing so as a “negotiating tactic” to seek improvements at their current home at Soldier Field.

Now the stakes have been raised, as the team’s offer has been accepted and it works to see if it can finalize the deal. Here is a quick update on where the proposal stands.

Doesn’t a purchasing agreement mean the Bears are buying the Arlington site?

Not necessarily. The sale would go through only if both sides are satisfied that their conditions are met. For the Bears, that likely means investigating the property to make sure it’s suitable for a football stadium and other development, without any deal-breaking environmental, logistical or legal obstacles.

For the seller, Churchill Downs Inc., (CDI) that means ensuring it gets its money. CDI, which owns a majority of nearby Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, and already has a deal with the Bears for sports gambling, also has acted to prevent continued horse racing or a competing casino at Arlington.

Don’t the Bears have a lease to play in Soldier Field?

The Bears have a lease to play at Soldier Field until 2033. It grew out of the city rebuilding the stadium in 2003 to better fit the Bears needs. But at a capacity of 61,500, it is the smallest stadium in the National Football League. It’s owned by the Chicago Park District, so the Bears don’t get the full share of revenue from naming rights, concessions, parking etc. that they would get if they owned their stadium.

Lightfoot said the team is “locked” into its lease, and the NFL “doesn’t let any teams break their leases.” But a Tribune analysis found that the team could leave in 2026, when a new stadium might be ready, if it paid $84 million.

Lightfoot said that city officials have tried for months to find out what the Bears want. WBEZ reported that last year, the Bears wanted to create a sports betting lounge at the stadium, but the park district rejected the idea without negotiation.

What would a new stadium cost taxpayers?

That remains to be seen. Arlington Heights doesn’t have nearly the resources to spend what Chicago spent on Soldier Field, and there appears to be little appetite in Springfield to finance the Bears’ move. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said it’s to be determined whether the team would be granted a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district or other breaks to help pay for infrastructure. He said tax incentives are a “last resort.”

Taxpayers are still paying off a $432 million loan for rebuilding Soldier Field, paid primarily by a hotel tax. The cost will amount to far more once the interest is paid off by 2032.

When the renovation was announced, the Bears were to contribute $200 million. But a Tribune investigation found that the team only paid about $30 million, with the rest paid by $100 million from the NFL and license fees for season ticket holders. Now, the Bears pay about $6.5 million in rent for 10 home games a year.

The seven most recently built NFL stadiums cost an average of $2 billion. The Bears are privately owned, principally by the McCaskey family, and Virginia McCaskey, the daughter of team founder George Halas. The family presumably would have to borrow to finance construction.

Will Chicago fight to keep the Bears?

Lightfoot initially scoffed at the Bears moving, saying they should concentrate instead in winning.

After the purchase agreement, she left the door open to negotiate, saying the Bears should make their needs known — though an official said the park district is in regular communications with the team about the stadium. She boasted that the city already had deals for the Chicago Fire soccer team and other uses for the stadium, but suggested the city may have to move on.

“Life goes on,” Lightfoot said. “This is a very valuable asset. I’m going to keep working to keep them here in Chicago. I think that’s in everybody’s interest if we do it. But if they choose to go elsewhere, we’re going to maximize that asset and we’re going to bring great entertainment value to the lakefront at Soldier Field.”

What’s happening now?

Bears Chairman George McCaskey and President and CEO Ted Phillips recently toured the Arlington site, and have begun discussions with Arlington Heights officials to see what they need to do to get preliminary approval for their plans, Hayes said.

“We’ve had open lines of communication,” Hayes said. “There was a mutual agreement to begin the process and touch base on what we need from them and what they need from us to move to close the sale.”

Recently built NFL stadiums have been built with roofs so the facilities can host other events year-round. Real estate developers who previously put in bids for the Arlington site said it would need a variety of uses, including residential, retail, and entertainment.

The team likely would need to get preliminary approval from the village board for its plans to close the sale, Hayes said. As with any large development, the team also would likely need approval from the village plan commission, design commission, engineering, public works, and legal departments. There would be public hearings, Hayes said, so residents and others could weigh in on the issue.

