Will Bunch: Are missing Homeland Security texts hiding the biggest secret of Jan. 6?

You've probably heard the expression that the cover-up is always worse than the crime — a notion that was cemented by the mother of all U.S. political scandals, Watergate. Think about it — only five burglars were nabbed by D.C. cops inside the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex on June 17, 1972. But when the dust finally settled over the next couple of years, an astonishing 69 Nixon administration officials or allies of the 37th president were indicted, and 48 were convicted of crimes.

In the case of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, history is repeating. Arguably, we haven't quite reached the point where the cover-up is worse than the crime — because plotting a coup to thwart the peaceful transfer of presidential power may be the worst political felony in American history — but it's looking worse and worse, and the apparent extent of the cover-up continues to grow.

The possibility of a major cover-up broke wide open earlier this month when investigators revealed that almost all texts sent by key Secret Service officials and agents on the critical dates of Jan. 5 and 6 have disappeared — blamed on a "technology transfer" even though USSS officials had been warned to preserve the texts before they were apparently destroyed. A major plot twist came this week when it was revealed that the Homeland Security inspector general responsible for USSS — a Donald Trump nominee who had worked for the GOP governor of Arizona — allegedly quashed his underlings' efforts to recover those messages earlier this year.

But a second major revelation about missing text messages at the Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, should set off all kinds of alarm bells — both about the extent of the cover-up and also, more importantly, about what officials might be trying to hide.

Two things are important here. First, the idea that the destruction of this key evidence was an innocent mistake caused by a technology snafu is almost certainly complete and utter baloney.

But even more critically, I want to raise the issue of just what exactly texts to and from DHS higher-ups like Wolf and Cuccinelli — part of a flood of ultra-Trump loyalists placed in critical government posts in the days leading up to the attempted coup — might reveal. Beginning in the summer of 2020 — as the fraught presidential election drew near and Trump was trailing Joe Biden in the polls — Wolf's DHS became the key nexus in a scheme to highlight leftist protesters who were branded, accurately or not, as and labeled America's top national security threat.

There had been increasing street clashes between right-wing and left-wing protesters in the weeks after the 2020 election was called for Biden, with an especially violent outbreak in the capital on Dec. 12, 2020. It was less than a week after this battle that Trump posted his infamous tweet urging his followers to return on Jan. 6 for a day that "will be wild!"

We now know that some of the extremists in Trump's circle had been lobbying for the president to declare some sort of national emergency that could have allowed DHS or the military to seize voting machines. A Jan. 6 showing by leftists could have prompted such a declaration, or an early call to the National Guard to protect Trump supporters and clear the Capitol, thwarting the certification of Biden's victory. Such schemes might be reflected in the texts to or from the top officials in DHS — the messages we now know have been destroyed.

Both the House Jan. 6 Committee and the Department of Justice need to mount an all-out effort to learn what was in these texts — either through state-of-the-art forensics, if still possible, or testimony by whistleblowers who can recall what was being communicated that day. And anyone who intentionally ordered the destruction of evidence needs to be prosecuted to the full extent. It took a couple of years, but the wide scope of Watergate was ultimately revealed. The fate of democracy demands no less for Jan. 6 and its massive cover-up.