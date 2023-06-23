GERMANTOWN HILLS — A scary situation last fall led to the Germantown Hills School District getting its own school resource officer for the first time.

A Chicago man who was driving a suspected stolen vehicle was stopped by Woodford County Sheriff's deputies on Route 116 at about 6:45 a.m. Oct. 25 and fled into the village of Germantown Hills.

"When we got word of what was happening, we sent out a text and voicemail blast to our students' parents to keep their kids home from school if they hadn't left yet," said Germantown Hills Superintendent Dan Mair.

The fleeing suspect knocked on the door of a Germantown Hills resident, and asked to make a phone call. The resident had gotten the communication from the school district, and discreetly called 9-1-1.

Deputies went to the home and arrested the man.

Besides learning about the incident and arrest, Mair said, the school community also learned that the Germantown Hills School District did not have a school resource officer, a law enforcement officer responsible for safety and crime prevention at a school.

Communicating that concern to the Germantown Hills School Board resulted in the board for K-8 district deciding to hire an SRO. The Woodford County Board last month approved an SRO contract between the sheriff's department and the school district.

During the 2019-20 school year, Germantown Hills shared an SRO from the sheriff's department with Woodford County Special Education Association's Black Partridge Public Day School for students with social, emotional and behavioral needs.

"The SRO was spending most of his time at Black Partridge, so we decided to get out of the (multi-year) agreement at the end of that school year," Mair said.

Black Partridge still has an SRO. The COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath put hiring an SRO on the back burner for Germantown Hills until the incident last October.

The sheriff's department has a new four-year agreement with Germantown Hills to provide an SRO. The agreement will begin July 1 and continue through June 30, 2027, with annual renewals possible.

The SRO will be on campus five days a week during regular school hours during the school year, and be available for additional events like meetings with school staff and school activities, but also be available for emergency calls off campus.

Cost to the school district for the SRO is $80,578 for the 2023-24 school year, increasing annually to $87,318 in the 2026-27 school year.

Josh Garber was hired as the Germantown Hills SRO. Besides the SRO at Black Partridge, he's the only other SRO in Woodford County who is a sheriff's deputy.

Garber was one of five deputies who were were interviewed for the Germantown Hills SRO job by Mair and representatives from the sheriff's department.

"Any one of them would have been great. They were all strong candidates," Mair said. "I liked Josh's demeanor. It was exactly what I was looking for.

"Josh has four kids (the oldest is 6). Being a father wasn't mandatory for the job, but I felt it would be helpful. Josh has empathy, but he's consistent and firm in his expectations."

Now that he has the SRO job, Garber has thought about his roles.

There's more, he said, than making sure the Germantown Hills campus is safe, responding to medical issues, and insuring safe passage for students who need to cross busy Route 116 to get to and from the campus at 103 Warrior Way.

Sheriff's deputies have been handling crossing duties most school days.

Garber said he also wants students to get used to talking to a law enforcement officer for any reason.

"For example, I want them to tell me if they haven't had breakfast that morning so I can help them," he said. "And I want to be a mentor and good role model."

Connecting with students has been a focus of the sheriff's department since the start of the 2021-22 school year. That's when the department began having deputies visit Woodford County schools that don't have an SRO.

Mair said deputies visited Germantown Hills an average of three times a week.

Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword said the Sheriff's Department believes it's important for deputies to make a good first impression with students.

"We want our youth to see police officers in a positive light," he said.

Garber will be joining Germantown Hills' new Student Services Team, which was formed to help students having social and emotional issues outside the classroom.

"Issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic," Mair said.

Garber earned certification as an SRO earlier this year. When the Germantown Hills job opened, he thought long and hard about applying.

"My wife (Madison) said I'd be good at it, so I applied," he said.

Garber, 34, spent more than eight years in the Marines as a combat engineer.

He's been a police officer for more than two years, working part-time in the Toluca Police Department before being hired by the sheriff's department in February.

While in the Marines, Garber had a humanitarian deployment in 2018.

"I was on a ship near the Panama Canal and gave aid to a town in Guatemala that was hit by a volcano eruption," he said. "We built houses, bathrooms and schools, and improved roads, water lines and a small bridge.

"My role was a squad leader. My job was to lead a team of Marines and Guatemalan soldiers in their day-to-day construction activities. I also had to report progress, notify the command of tools needed and make a plan to get the materials that would be needed for the Marines who would replace us.

"Lots of time was also spent on building relationships with the families and Guatemalan soldiers."