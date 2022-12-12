When Volunteering Leads to Bigger Things

I took a deep breath, inhaling the faint musty smell of the basement. I set down my bag and began to prepare the classroom. First, I walked over to the boom box CD player my best friend and co-teacher, Mary, and I stored in the corner. Popping a CD in, I cranked up the ancient cheesy tunes we use to add an exciting and bubbly aura to the dreary room. With “I've Got The Joy, Joy, Joy, Joy” playing, I opened my purple lesson plan binder and Bible, then grabbed the chalk from the ledge of the chalkboard. The fine powder crept into my lungs, which forced me to cough. I scraped the chalk onto the board, filling in our Bible verse, the question of the day, and whatever information needed to be updated. I clapped my hands together, which sent the powdery chalk from my fingers and onto the floor. As I did that, the door was thrown open wide and revealed a small blonde head belonging to one of our students, Ella. She dashed over to me, thrilled to see someone who couldn’t wait to hear all the slightly exaggerated details of her weekend. As I nodded my head, making sure she knew I was listening to her, a group of Goetts gathered in the room. Mary then hugged me before she welcomed our class. We briefly chatted about our plans, then we attempted to get our pupils’ attention.

After we had begun class, I heard the chatter of students saying how difficult it is to crawl on their bellies as snakes do. They giggled and got off the carpeted floor. They sat down at their creaky desks and began to hesitantly answer our questions. “So was it easy, or really, really hard to slither on your bellies?” we questioned.

“Hard?” they replied hesitantly, wondering if perhaps this was a trick question.

“That’s right! So why did the serpent have to crawl on his belly?” At this, they stared at

the top of the desk or at each other. Do they think the answer is going to appear in glowing neon letters if they look anywhere but at us, I asked myself. “Remember, we talked about it. The serpent talked to Eve and…”

“Oh, yeah! The snake tricked her, and she ate the apple!” interjected Charlie, a precocious 8-year-old who loves getting the right answer, even if it means blurting out the answer before we call on him, or even finish the question. At our nods, he continued to retell the story to us with the help of his classmate. I quickly glance at Mary as they do this. For a few seconds, we make eye contact, sharing the same thought in disbelief: Wow! I am impressed; I didn’t think they would remember this much!

I felt the tattered rug with its Granny Stitch weave beneath me, not any softer than the carpet, but still special. We had called our excited kids over to the ‘prayer rug,’ as we call it, and let them roll the jumbo dice. They each took a turn rolling the smooth, glossy wooden cubes, and we recited the prayers it landed on, and the kids led when they could. My hands pressed on the textured surface, as I pushed myself up. I reached for the candy container and handed the crinkly candy to each child. We high-fived or hugged, depending on their mood, and Mary ushered them out the door.

I reflected on this day, and others like it, as I sat on the steps leading to the upstairs of our house, staring at the screen of my phone. Moments before, Mary had texted me all the details of her dentist appointment and how she might have discovered her calling. Until this moment, I had jealously pondered my options. Then, as usual, I was distracted by another of my thoughts: We need to get together sometime, so we can talk in person. Oh, and our class, can’t forget to plan for that. Mary and I had barely seen each other the entire summer, and we had months of events to share. As I was planning our get-together, I was suddenly filled with love for our little class in the small butter-yellow room we used. I couldn’t wait to start on lesson plans, search Pinterest for crafts, and act out Bible stories with them. That’s when I realized: Teaching little kids makes me excited. Writing detailed plans for what knowledge to share and how to share it isn’t dull. Acting out plays and participating in endless games of hangman is funny and enjoyable. And most importantly, it fills all the requirements I made for the ‘perfect job.’ It felt like I was almost knocked over by the thought. Had the solution to my job dilemma been in front of me the whole time? Adults had always given the frustratingly unclear advice to “Just look for your passions,” or “Don’t worry, you’ll figure it out,” too many times to count. However, I began to see how it came to me. It was a big part of my life already.

Realizing this felt like discovering a Christmas present left behind the tree; while it was there the entire time, it was still a surprise. Being an elementary school teacher would allow me to be with my family, contribute to society, help younger children, and use reading in my career. As I considered this, I felt a sense that God, through volunteering, had led me right to this. I had been praying for answers for a while at this point, and, for me, seeing God directly leading me to this was an incredibly powerful moment in my faith journey. Although my dream job may change, the peace and importance of this moment will never go away. The way I understood it, God had revealed a job I might like through volunteering and my best friend. He put Mary in my life and has brought us together through faith and tough times faster than with any of my other friends. He allowed me opportunities I never expected. A conversation that lasted five minutes, at most, offered a new insight.

Now, my future is a bit clearer. While it is daunting to be teaching a class with two sacraments, I am growing more confident. I am more sure of myself. I am growing in faith. Over these years, I have learned to trust that there are reasons God is putting people in my life and to always look for God working in my life, including in the little moments shared over an SMS text message.