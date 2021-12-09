What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7-9 p.m., Dec. 16, Free Christmas Concert; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 6-8 p.m., Dec. 9, Family Paint Night; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dec. 14-15, Zoom with Santa!; 9-10 a.m., Dec. 16, Play, Learn and Grow; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 16, Early Childhood Program Kit; 6-7 p.m., Dec. 16, Play, Learn and Grow; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8 p.m., Dec. 10, The Docksiders; $17-$20; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 11, Christmas at the Mansions; $15-$20; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; 3-5 p.m., Dec. 11, Let's Celebrate JOY!; $15; open; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10-11; 2 p.m., Dec. 12, Souvenir; A fundraiser for Heartland; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 17, Holiday Pops in the Heartland; in Bloomington Center for Performing Arts; $6+; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Dec. 10, Magic Man Tim Barnes; Dec. 11, Harry Tonchev Trio, Dec. 15, Pasquale Grasso Trio; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 5-8 p.m., Dec. 10-11, Wild Lights at the Zoo - Sponsored by T-Mobile; 8:30-9:30 a.m., 10-11 a.m., Dec. 11, Breakfast with Santa at the Zoo - Sponsored by MetroNet; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 8-11 p.m., Dec. 9, Open Mic Night; 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Dec. 10, Danny Attack; $7; 8-10:30 p.m., Dec. 11, Style in Stereo; $7; 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Dec. 12, Bring your own vinyl and more; 8-11:59 p.m., Dec. 14, Nightshop Karaoke; 7-9 p.m., Dec. 15, Music Bingo; 9:30-11:30 p.m., Dec. 15, B-Movie Bingo; 8-11 p.m., Dec. 16, Open Mic Night; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Dec. 9, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"; 7 p.m., Dec. 10, "White Christmas"; 10:15 p.m., Dec. 10, "Black Christmas"; 3 p.m., Dec. 11, "The Muppet Christmas Carol"; 7 p.m., Dec. 11, "It's a Wonderful Life"; 3 p.m., Dec. 12, "Miracle on 34th Street"; 7 p.m., Dec. 12, "The Shop Around the Corner"; 7 p.m., Dec. 14, "White Christmas"; 7 p.m., Dec. 15, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"; 7 p.m., Dec. 16, "Elf"; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; through Dec. 31, A Christmas to Remember; 5-10 p.m., Dec. 12, Musical Christmas Light Show; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; 6-8:15 p.m., Dec. 17, Pontiac Express; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; Mary Poppins Jr.; through Dec. 15; $15; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; 10 a.m., Dec. 9, Ready Day at KCPA; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra: Welcome Joy!; $10-$40; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 7:15 p.m., Dec. 10-11, Peoria Rivermen vs. Knoxville Ice Bears; $10+; 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Dec. 11, 2 p.m., Dec. 12, Peoria Ballet's The Nutcracker; $8+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.

