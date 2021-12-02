What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 309-434-2777; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Dec. 4, 2-4 p.m., Dec. 5, The Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular; $25-$35; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Dec. 8, Masters of Soul; $19-$46; artsblooming.org.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Dec. 2, Home School Programs; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Dec. 2, Physics Days; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Dec. 3, Home School Programs; 6-8 p.m., Dec. 3, Jammies & Jingles; 6-8 p.m., Dec. 9, Family Paint Night; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8 p.m., Dec. 2, Here Come the Mummies; $23-$25; 8 p.m., Dec. 3, Carly Pearce; $28-$30; 8 p.m., Dec. 7, David Shaw; $25-$28; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 2-7 p.m., Dec. 11, Christmas at the Mansions; $15-$20; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; 7-10 p.m., Dec. 6-7, open auditions for Life Sucks; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 4, Brilliant Brass; Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington; 5:30 p.m., Brilliant Brass: Pre-concert Dinner; $30 per person; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Dec. 3, Derel Monteith Trio; Dec. 4, NBT Experience Funk; Dec. 8, Open Stage hosted by Chloe Alexander; Half price happy hour 5-8 p.m.; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 5-8 p.m., Dec. 3-4, Wild Lights at the Zoo - Sponsored by T-Mobile; $3 ages 3 and up for members; $8 ages 3 and up for non-members; under 3 free; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Dec. 8, Active Senior Walk at the Zoo; $5 per person; 55+; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 8-11 p.m., Dec. 2, The Pot & Kettle Tour; $15; 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Dec. 3, Filth; $7; 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Dec. 4, Rasom's Radio Presents; $7; 8:30-12:30 p.m., Dec. 5, Bring your own vinyl; 8-11:59 p.m., Dec. 7, Nightshop Karaoke; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Dec. 2, 'White Christmas"; 7 p.m., Dec. 3, "Gremlins"; 3 p.m., Dec. 4, "The Shop Around the Corner"; 7 p.m., Dec. 4 & 9, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"; 3 p.m., Dec. 5, "Home Alone"; 7 p.m., Dec. 5 & 8, "It's A Wonderful Life"; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; through Dec. 31, A Christmas to Remember; 5-10 p.m., Dec. 5, Dec. 8, Musical Christmas Light Show; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; 6-8:30 p.m., Dec. 3-4, 1-3:30 p.m., Dec. 5, PTHS Madrigals; $35; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 7-9 p.m., Dec. 3, Battle of the Ages comedy show; $30; Dec. 4-15, Mary Poppins Jr.; $15; 6:30-8 p.m., Dec. 5, NTA's Sounds of the Season Christmas Cabaret; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 2, UI Jazz Band III; $4-$10; 10 a.m., Dec. 3, Dance for People with Parkinson's; free, virtual; Dec. 3-5, The Nutcracker; $19-$48; 7:30 p.m., Illinois Wind Symphony with Libertyville High School Wind Ensemble; $4-$10; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3, UI Latin Jazz Ensemble; $4-$10; 3 p.m., Dec. 4, UI Jazz Guitar Ensemble; $4-$10; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 4, UI Jazz Vocal Ensemble and Combos; $4-$10; 3 p.m., Dec. 5, Annual Carol Concert; $4-$10; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 5, UI Concert Jazz Band; $4-$10; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7, UI Repertory Jazz Orchestra; $4-$10; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7, UI Symphony Orchestra and Oratorio Society; $4-$10; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 8, UI Jazz Combo Concert II; $4-$10; 10 a.m., Dec. 9, Ready Day at KCPA; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra: Welcome Joy!; $10-$40; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 2, Greater Peoria Farm Show; 2 p.m., Dec. 4, Bradley vs. Edwardsville; $10+; 8 p.m., Dec. 4, Lindsey Stirling; $46.50+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.

