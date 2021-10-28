What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 3-5 p.m., Nov. 7, Resounding & Romantic - Illinois Symphony Orchestra; $5-$21; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.
Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 29, Halloween Hoopla; $11 members; $16 non-members; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 30, STEAM; 2-4 p.m., Oct. 31, MakerSpace Hours; 9:30-11:30 a.m, Nov. 4, Coding, ages 9-13; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Nov. 4, Physics and Arts, ages 5-8; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Nov. 4, Forces & Newtons Laws; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8 p.m., Oct. 28, Cold; $17-$20; 8 p.m., Oct. 29, Larkin Poe; $25-$30; 8 p.m., Oct. 30, Moon Taxi; $25-$28; 8 p.m., Oct. 31, Spafford; $25-$30; 8 p.m., Nov. 5, Ayron Jones; $15-$20; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; Elf the Musical; performances Nov. 5-7, 12-14 and 19-21; 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m., Sundays; communityplayers.org; $10-$20; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Nov. 26, Christmas Open House: Clover Lawn Museum Shop and Christmas Barn Sale; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Lauren Diagle World Tour; rescheduled date; Tickets $29.50-$126; VIP upgrades available; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; Human Terrain; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4-6, 11-14 and 18-20; matinees on Nov. 14 and Nov. 20 at 2p.m.; $7-$17; heartlandtheatre.org.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 11:30 a.m., Nov. 2, Concert Chats Luncheon: Masterworks 2; Bloomington Country Club; $20 per person; ilsymphony.org.
Jazz UpFront; live performances; Oct. 29, Rare Element; Oct. 30, U of I Concert Jazz Orchestra; 1-6 p.m., Oct. 31, JUF Halloween Bash: Live music, costume contest, food & drinks specials; Nov. 3, Open Stage, hosted by Chloe Alexander; half price happy hour 5-8 p.m.; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 28-29, Miller Park Zoo's First Responders Week - Sponsored by T-Mobile; free entry; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.
Nightshop; 7-10 p.m., Oct. 28, Kal Marks; $10; 8:30-11:30 p.m., Oct. 29, Wet Tail; $7; 8:30-11:30 p.m., Oct. 30, River Valley Rangers; $7; 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Oct. 31, Halloween at Nightstop; $7; nightshop517.com/events/.
Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Oct. 28, "Beetlejuice"; 7 p.m., Oct. 29, "Rock Horror Picture Show"; 10:30 p.m., Oct. 29, "Rocky Horror Picture Show"; 7 p.m., Oct. 30, "Rocky Horror Picture Show"; 10:30 p.m., Oct. 30, "Rock Horror Picture Show"; 7 p.m., Oct. 31, "Hocus Pocus"; 309-454-9722.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; 7 p.m., Nov. 4-6; 1:30 p.m., Nov. 7, Velocity Dance Center Presents: "The Nutcracker"; free-$25; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; 6-8:30 p.m., Dec. 3, PTHS Madrigals; $35; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 13, Holiday Sip & Shop; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; 5 p.m., Oct. 28, Krannert Uncorked with UI Jazz; free; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Philadanco!; $10-$50; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30, Varsity Men's Glee Club; $4-$10; 5 p.m., Nov. 4, Krannert Uncorked with UI Jazz; free; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4, Jupiter String Quartet; $10-$50; Nov. 4-6, Fun Home; $10-$50; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Straight No Chaser, $25+; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 3, REO Speedwagon; $49.50+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.
Illinois Mennonite Museum; open; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; every Friday and first Saturdays through Oct. 29; 309-367-2551.