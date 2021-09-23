What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sept. 24, The Second City Comedy Club "Best of Second City"; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Sept. 29, Escape to Margaritaville; artsblooming.org; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 6-8 p.m., Sept. 23, Family Paint Night; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sept. 24, Discovery Day Camps; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 25, Day of Play; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Sept. 25, STEAM; 2-4 p.m., Sept. 26, MakerSpace Hours; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 9 p.m., Oct. 1, Fool House, "The Ultimate 90's Dance Party"; $15 general admission; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; 7 p.m., Casting Crowns, Oct. 18; rescheduled date; tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date and time; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Lauren Diagle World Tour; rescheduled date; Tickets $29.50-$126; VIP upgrades available; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; Tartuffe The Imposter; Sept. 23-26, 30 and Oct. 1-2; 1 hour and 45 minutes including intermission; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; Oct. 9-20, Outstanding Opening with Claire Huangci; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Sept. 24, Yoseph Henry & Lady's Birthday; Sept. 25, Ryan Byfield & Nuclei; Sept. 29, VIB: Danielle Dixon Fundraiser; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 7-10 p.m., Sept. 23, VIBE; $5; 7-10 p.m., Sept. 24, Kill The Martian; $7; 7-10 p.m., Sept. 25, The Sara Quah Band; $10; 7 p.m., Sept. 26 - 10 p.m., Sept. 27, Matt Woods and The Natural Disasters; $10; 8-11:59 p.m., Sept. 28, Nightshop Karaoke with Sparrow Entertainment; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Sept. 23-26, Manhattan Short Film Festival; 10:30 p.m., Sept. 24, "The Room"; normaltheater.com; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 23, Sara Groves; $35; Sept. 30-Oct. 30, "Is There Life After Fifty?"; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; Oct. 1-3, Oct. 8-10, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; $20; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 7-9:30 p.m., Oct. 2, Ballet 5:8 Presents "Reckless"; $20-$30; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; Sept. 24-25, Lyric Under The Stars; $10-$40; 2 p.m., Sept. 25, Afro-Brazilian Percussion Workshops with Bloco Gaviao; free; Sept. 27-Jan 14, Parable Path CU: Community Read of Octavia E. Butler's Parable of the Sower; free; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 6 p.m., Sept. 24, Blippi The Musical; $28+; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 25, Louis C.K.; $38+; 6-8 p.m., Sept. 28, Adult & Teen Challenge Fall Banquet "Building a Better Tomorrow"; $50; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; every Friday and first Saturdays through October; 309-367-2551.

