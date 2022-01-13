What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Jan. 14, From Elvis to the Beatles with the Neverly Brothers; $13-$40; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.
Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 6-8 p.m., Jan. 13, Family Paint Night; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Jan. 17, Day Camp - Animal Architects; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Jan. 20, Early Childhood Program Kit - Dinosaurs; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Jan. 20, Physics Day - Magnetism; 4-5 p.m., Jan. 20, Play, Learn and Grow - Dinosaurs; 6-7 p.m., Jan. 20, Play, Learn and Grow - Dinosaurs; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 9 p.m., Jan. 13, Back 2 Basics with Nitti Gritti & LYNY; $18-$23; 8 p.m., Jan. 15, Led Zeppelin 2; $15-$18; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; 7:30 p.m., Jan. 14-15, 2:30 p.m., Jan. 16, A Raisin in the Sun; $9-$17; 7-9:30 p.m., Jan. 17-18, 7-8:30 p.m., Jan. 19, Mamma Mia Auditions; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Jan. 22, Mechanical Tour; $20; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; heartlandtheatre.org.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 11:30 a.m., Jan. 25, Concert Chats: Masterworks 3; Bloomington Country Club; $20 per person; ilsymphony.org.
Jazz UpFront; live performances; Jan. 14, Billy Galt & his Blues Deacons; Jan. 15, Tito Carillo Quintet; Jan. 19, Open stage - hosted by Chloe Alexander; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.
Nightshop; 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Jan. 14, Karat's Gold; $10; nightshop517.com/events/.
Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Jan. 13-16, 3 p.m., Jan. 16, "The Green Knight"; 7 p.m., "C'mon C'mon"; 309-454-9722.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 12-3 p.m., Jan. 16, Eat, Drink & Be Married Bridal Expo; pre-registration required; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; 9:30 a.m., Jan. 14, Dance for People with Parkinson's; online; free; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 7:15 p.m., Jan. 14-15, Peoria Rivermen vs. Vermillion Bobcats; $10+; 3:15 p.m., Jan. 16, Peoria Rivermen vs. Quad City Storm; $10+; 12 p.m., Jan. 17, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Luncheon; $60 per person; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.
Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.