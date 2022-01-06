What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Jan. 14, From Elvis to the Beatles with the Neverly Brothers; $13-$40; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Jan. 6, Home School Programs: Animal Architects (Ages 5-8); 9:30-11:30 a.m., Jan. 6, Home School Programs: Super Scientists (Ages 9-13); 9:30-11:30 a.m., Jan. 7, Super Scientists (Ages 9-13); 6-8 p.m., Jan. 7, Sound STEAM challenge; 6-8 p.m., Jan. 13, Family Paint Night; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8 p.m., Jan. 8, Smells Like Nirvana; $20-$24; 9 p.m., Jan. 13, Back 2 Basics with Nitti Gritti & LYNY; $18-$23; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; 7:30 p.m., Jan. 6-9, A Raisin in the Sun; communityplayers.org; $9-$17; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Jan. 7, TBA; Jan. 8, Happy Birthday LaSwanna Gardner ft. Baaad Boyz; Jan. 12, Open Stage hosted by Chloe Alexander; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Jan. 12, Active Senior Walk at the Zoo; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 8-11:45 p.m., Jan. 7, Painted Canyon & Wet Tail; $7; 8-10 p.m., Jan. 8, Comedy at the Nightshop; $10; 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Jan. 8, Jodah's Birthday Bash; $5; 8:30-11:30 p.m., Jan. 9, Kristen Ford; $7; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Jan. 7-9, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m., Jan. 8, "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes"; 7 p.m., Jan. 13, "The Green Knight"; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 12-3:30 p.m., Jan. 8, Princess Ball; $25-$35; 4-5 p.m., Jan. 9, Jazz Series - featuring Water Street Stompers; $5; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; 9:30 a.m., Jan. 14, Dance for People with Parkinson's; online; free; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 3 p.m., Jan. 9, Harlem Globetrotters; $20+; 7 p.m., Jan. 12, Bradley Men's Basketball vs. Evansville Purple Aces; $10+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.

