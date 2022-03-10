What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 4-5 p.m., March 10, Play, Learn and Grow - Farm to Table; 6-8 p.m., March 10, Family Paint Night - Koi Pond; 6-7 p.m., March 10, Play, Learn and Grow - Farm to Table; 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-12 p.m., March 11, Play, Learn and Grow - Farm to Table; 9-10:30 a.m., March 12, Early Explorer's - Farm to Table; 9-10 a.m., March 14, Play, Learn and Grow - Farm to Table (Members only); childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8 p.m., March 11, All Them Witches; $20; 8 p.m., March 15, Rival Sons; $25; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; 7:30 p.m., March 11-13, "Mamma Mia!"; $10-$20; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; 7 p.m., March 14, "An Inside Look"; free; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; March 11, Derel Monteith Trio; March 12, TBA; 2-6 p.m., March 13, James' Birthday Bash ft. Ryan Byfield & Nuclei; March 16, Open Stage - hosted by Chloe Alexander; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 5-7 p.m., March 10 and 1-3 p.m., March 13, Volunteer Round Up!; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 7:30-10 p.m., March 10, Comedy Show; $8; 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., March 10, Flying Buffaloes; $10; 7-9:30 p.m., March 11, Lung; $7; 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m., March 11, Style in Stereo; $10; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., March 12, Tiny Tree; $8; 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., March 13, Angelust; $10; 8-11:59 p.m., March 15, Nightshop Karaoke; 8-11:30 p.m., March 17, The Dollyrots; $12; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., March 10, Oscar Shorts 2022 - Documentary; 7 p.m., March 11, 13, Oscar Shorts 2022 - Live Action; 3 p.m., March 12-13, Oscart Shorts 2022 - Animation; 7 p.m., March 15, "Chasing Ice"; 7 p.m., March 16, "The Worst Person in the World"; 7 p.m., March 17, "Flee"; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; March 10-April 10, "Live from the barn It's the 70's!"; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 2:30-5:30 p.m., March 13, Jazz Series with Disorganizer & Metamora High School; $5; 2-5 p.m., March 15, Church Basement Ladies; $20-$40; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; 5 p.m., March 10, Krannert Uncorked: UI Carrillo Combo; free; 7:30 p.m., March 10, Small Island Big Song; $10-$50; 9:30 a.m., March 11, Dance for People with Parkinson's; free; via Zoom; 7:30 p.m., March 11, UI Symphony Orchestra; $4-$10; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 7:30 p.m., March 10, The Marshall Tucker Band 50th Anniversary Tour with Special Guest Dave Mason; $29/50+; 6 p.m., March 11-12, Whiskey City Revolution Ultimate Derby; $18+; 7 p.m., March 11, Rodney Carrington; $49.50+; 7:30 p.m., March 16, The Bachelor Live on Stage; $36.50+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.

