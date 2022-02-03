What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Feb. 4, The Drifters; $23-$50; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Feb. 8, That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody; $20-$47; 10:30-11:30 a.m., 1:30-2:30 p.m., Feb. 10, The Adventures of Tortoise and Hard: The Next Gen; $5; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Feb. 3, Home School Programs: Hearth Health (ages 9-13); 9:30-11:30 a.m., Feb. 3, Home School Programs: Simple Machines (ages 5-8); 9:30-11:30 a.m., Feb. 4, Hearth Health (9-13); 6-8 p.m., Feb. 4, STEAM Challenge; 1-4 p.m., Feb. 5, Art Around You; 6-8 p.m., Feb. 10, Family Paint Night; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11, Knuckle Puck; $23-$27; 309-820-0352; Postponed: Maddie & Tae; thecastletheatre.com.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Feb. 12, Abraham Lincoln's Birthday Celebration; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; 8 a.m., Feb. 4, 10 a.m., Feb. 5, IHSA Competitive Cheerleading State Tournament grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 3-5 "Life Sucks"; $7-$17; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Flora & Fauna; Second Presbyterian Church; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Feb. 4, The Chip McNeill Quartet; Feb. 5, Unfinished Business; Feb. 9, Open Stage; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Feb. 4, Free Fridays in February at the Zoo; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Feb. 9, Active Senior Walk at the Zoo; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 8-10 p.m., Feb. 3, Winston Hodges; $10; 8:30-11:30 p.m., Feb. 4, Brandon Cattle with the Branding Irons; $7; 8-11:59 p.m., Feb. 8, Nightshop Karaoke; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Feb. 3, "Halloween" (1978); 3 p.m., Feb. 5-6, 7 p.m., Feb. 4-6, "Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light"; 10 p.m., Feb. 10, "A Nightmare on Elm Street"; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; Feb. 4-27, Weekend Comedy; $48; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; 7-9:30 p.m., Feb. 11, Drinking Habits; $20; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 3 p.m., Feb. 13, Jazz Series with Knox College & Washington High School; $5; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 3-5, February Dance 2022; $10-$40; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 4, Jane Bunnett and Maqueque; $10-$50; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 9, UI Symophony Orchestra: American Legends; $4-$10; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; Feb. 5-6, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live; $10+; 8 p.m., Feb. 9, Bradley Men's Basketball vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers; $10+ peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.

