What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 6-9 p.m., Oct. 16, Grimm Fantasy - ArtGasm Returns; $75; 8-10 p.m., Oct. 16, GRIMMZ Fairy Tales; $17-45; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 15, Spider Web Engineering Challenge; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 16, STEAM; 2-4 p.m., Oct. 17, MakerSpace hours; 9 a.m.-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., Oct. 21, Play, Learn and Grow; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 21, Early Childhood Program Kit; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 21, Family Paint Night; $36 members, $41 non-members; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15, Bob Mould Solo Electric: Distortion and Blue Hearts; $30-$33; 8 p.m., Oct. 16, Steel Panther; $28-$30; 8 p.m., Oct. 18, The Marcus King Band; $25-$40; 8 p.m., Oct. 19, Frank Turner; $22-$25 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; Elf the Musical; performances Nov. 5-7, 12-14 and 19-21; 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m., Sundays; communityplayers.org; $10-$20; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Nov. 26, Christmas Open House; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; 7 p.m., Casting Crowns, Oct. 18; rescheduled date; tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date and time; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Lauren Diagle World Tour; rescheduled date; Tickets $29.50-$126; VIP upgrades available; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; 2 p.m., Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 23, Young at Heartland fall showcases; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 5 p.m., Oct. 24, "Give Our Regards to Broadway" Fall Gala 2021; ISU Bone Student Center, Brown Ballroom; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Oct. 14, Back by popular demand: The Daisy Chains; Oct. 15, The Magic Man Timmy Barnes; Oct. 16, Jose Emillio Gobbo; Oct. 20, VIB for Charity; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 5-8 p.m., Oct. 22-23, 12-3 p.m., Oct. 24, Spooktacular; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 6-9 p.m., Oct. 14, Days N Daze; $15; Oct. 14, 9:30 p.m. to Oct. 15, 12:30 a.m., The Bentayga Tour; $18; 7-11 p.m., Oct. 15, Teenage Bottlerocket; $15; 7-10 p.m., Oct. 16, Edward David Anderson; $15; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Oct. 15, "The Witch"; 10 p.m., Oct. 15, "A Nightmare on Elm Street"; 3 p.m., Oct. 16, "Destroy All Monsters"; 7 p.m., Oct. 16, "Hocus Pocus"; 10 p.m., Oct. 16, "The Brood"; 3 p.m., Oct. 17, "Mad Monster Party"; 7 p.m., Oct. 17, "Destroy All Monsters"; 7 p.m., Oct. 20, "The Howling"; 7 p.m., Oct. 21, "Psycho Goreman"; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; through Oct. 30, "Is There Life After Fifty?"; Oct. 18, Quarter Auction; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; 4:30-6:15 p.m., Oct. 15, 1-3 p.m., Oct. 16, Reflections on the Riverbank: A Walk through Southside Cemetery; $5 general admission; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 7-9 p.m., Oct. 14-15, 2-4 p.m., Oct. 16, Anything Goes; $15-20; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana;5 p.m., Oct. 14, Krannert Uncorked with UI Jazz; free; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14, Verona Quartet; $10-60; Oct. 14-23, Native Gardens; $10-50; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 16, Sinfonia da Cemera; $5-$40; 3 p.m., Oct. 17, UI Philharmonia; $4-$10; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20, Illinois Modern Ensemble; $4-$10; 5 p.m., Oct. 21, Krannert Uncorked with CU Folk & Roots Festival Collaboration; free; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21-23, Studiodance Fall 2021; $10-$40; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 8 p.m., Oct. 15, Get The Led Out; $32-$42; 7 p.m., Oct. 16, Bert Kreischer; $36-$56;peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; every Friday and first Saturdays through October; 309-367-2551.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0