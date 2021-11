What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 309-434-2777; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Dec. 4, 2-4 p.m., Dec. 5, The Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular; $25-$35; artsblooming.org.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; Nov. 25, Museum closed; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Nov. 27, STEAM; 2-4 p.m., Nov. 28, MakerSpace Hours; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Dec. 2, Home School Programs: Magnets, ages 5-8; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Dec. 2, Home School Programs: Video Game Design, ages 9-13; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Dec. 2, Physics Days-States of Matter; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 30, Starset, $25-$28; 8 p.m., Dec. 2, Here Come the Mummies; $23-$25; 8 p.m., Dec. 3, Carly Pearce; $28-$30; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Nov. 26, Christmas Open House: Clover Lawn Museum Shop and Christmas Barn Sale; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; 7-10 p.m., Dec. 6-7, open auditions for Life Sucks; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 4, Brilliant Brass; Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington; 5:30 p.m., Brilliant Brass: Pre-concert Dinner; $30 per person; RSVP by Nov. 26; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Nov. 25, closed; Nov. 26-27, TBA; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 5-8 p.m., Dec. 3-4, Wild Lights at the Zoo - Sponsored by T-Mobile; $3 ages 3 and up for members; $8 ages 3 and up for non-members; under 3 free; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Nov. 26, The Recombinants; $7; 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Nov. 27, Goodbye Cruel World; 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Nov. 28, Vexing hex; $7; 8-11:59 p.m., Nov. 30, Nighstop Karaoke; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Nov. 26-28, "The French Dispatch"; 3 p.m., Nov. 26, "Home Alone"; 3 p.m., Nov. 27, "Miracle on 34th Street ('47)"; 3 p.m., Nov. 28, "The Muppet Christmas Carol"; 7 p.m., Dec. 1, "Elf"; 7 p.m., Dec. 2, 'White Christmas"; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; through Dec. 31, A Christmas to Remember; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; 6-8:30 p.m., Dec. 3-4, 1-3:30 p.m., Dec. 5, PTHS Madrigals; $35; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 7-9 p.m., Nov. 27, Christmas Classics Gospelfest Ministries; free admission; 7-9 p.m., Dec. 3, Battle of the Ages comedy show; $30; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 30, UI Jazz Combo Concert I; $4-$10; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 1, UI Philharmonia Orchestra and Illini Strings; $4-$10; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 1, UI Jazz Trombone Ensembles; $4-$10; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 2, UI Jazz Band III; $4-$10; 10 a.m., Dec. 3, Dance for People with Parkinson's; free, virtual; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 2 p.m., Nov. 27, Bradley vs. Maine; $10+; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 30-Dec. 2, Greater Peoria Farm Show; 7 p.m., Dec. 1, Bradley vs. Northern Iowa; $10+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.

