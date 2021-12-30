What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 8:30-4:30 p.m., Dec. 30, Winter Break Day Camp - World Renewal; 8-10 a.m., Dec. 31, Noon Year's Eve; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 31, Noon Year's Eve; Closed Jan. 1; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Jan. 3, Winter Break Day Camp - Winter Wonderland; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Jan. 6, Home School Programs: Animal Architects (Ages 5-8); 9:30-11:30 a.m., Jan. 6, Home School Programs: Super Scientists (Ages 9-13); childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 9 p.m., Dec. 31, Chicago Farmer and The Fieldnotes, Backyard Tire Fire; $25-$35; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; 7:30 p.m., Jan. 6-9, A Raisin in the Sun; communityplayers.org; $9-$17; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; 6 p.m., Dec. 30, Benefit for Dearick Rice; Dec. 31, New Years Party - Charles Tiner & Friends, Champagne Toast, Food by Uncle Tony; $30 per person; $50 per couple; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 8-11 p.m., Dec. 30, Black Queen, $10; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 31, New Year's Eve; $25; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; A Christmas to Remember; through Dec. 30; 5-10 p.m., Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, Musical Christmas Light Show; 6 p.m., Dec. 31, New Year's Eve at the Barn III; $65; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; 7 p.m., Dec. 31, New Year's Eve Celebration; $15-$20; open;ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 3-6 p.m., Dec. 31, 2021 PNC New Year's Eve Kids Countdown presented by Better Built; 7:15 p.m., Jan 1, Peoria Rivermen vs. Evansville Thunderbolts; $10+; 3:15 p.m., Jan. 2, Peoria Rivermen vs. Evansville Thunderbolts; 7 p.m., Jan. 5, Bradley Men's Basketball vs. Missouri State Bears; $10+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.

