What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 10:30-11:30 a.m., 1:30-2:30 p.m., Feb. 10, The Adventures of Tortoise and Hard: The Next Gen; $5; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 6-8 p.m., Feb. 10, Family Paint Night; 9-10 a.m., Feb. 14, Play, Learn and Grow - Monster Hearts (Members Only); 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 17, Early Childhood Program Kit - Monster Hearts; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 17, Physics Days - Projectiles; 4-5 p.m., 6-7 p.m., Feb. 17, Play, Learn and Grow - Monster Hearts; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11, Knuckle Puck; $23-$27; 8:30 p.m., Feb. 12, Emo Night Brooklyn; $17; 8:15 p.m., Feb. 17, Back 2 Bassics w/ Nitti Gritti & LYNY; $18; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Feb. 12, Abraham Lincoln's Birthday Celebration; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 10-13, 17-19; "Life Sucks"; $7-$17; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Flora & Fauna; Second Presbyterian Church; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Feb. 11, BAAAD BOYZ; Feb. 12, Tim 'Magic Mag' Barnes: Happy Birthday Aquarians; Feb. 16, Open Stage - hosted by Chloe Alexander; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Feb. 11, Free Fridays in February at the Zoo; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 8-11 p.m., Feb. 10, Openmicshop; 5-7 p.m., Feb. 11, She Said So - The Return!; 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Feb. 11, Two & Four; 8-11 p.m., Feb. 12, The Rachel Brooke Band; $10; 8-11:59 p.m., Nightshop Karaoke; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 10 p.m., Feb. 10, "A Nightmare on Elm Street"; 7 p.m., Feb. 11-12, 14, 1 p.m., Feb. 13, "The Princess Bride"; 7 p.m., Feb. 15, "There's Something in the Water"; 7 p.m., Feb. 17, "Drive My Car"; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; Feb. 14-16, Valentine's Light Show; "Weekend Comedy"; through Feb. 27; $48; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; 7-9:30 p.m., Feb. 11-12, 2-4:30 p.m., Feb. 13, Drinking Habits; $20; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 3 p.m., Feb. 13, Jazz Series with Knox College & Washington High School; $5; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; 9:30 a.m., Feb. 11, Dance for People with Parkinson's; Free; online only; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11-18, 2 p.m., Feb. 19, Varslaren (The Whistleblower); $10-$50; 4:30 p.m., Feb. 16, Social Justice and Just Causes; free; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 16, Illinois Modern Ensemble; $4-$10; 5 p.m., Feb. 17, Krannert Uncorked: UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble; Free; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 4-8 p.m., Feb. 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Feb. 12, Cabin Fever Winter Market; Admission $8; 7 p.m., Feb. 12, Bradley Men's Basketball vs. Drake Bulldogs; $10+; 7 p.m., Feb. 12, Peoria Symphony Orchestra: Romance; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.

