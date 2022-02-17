What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Flora & Fauna; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Feb. 23, Bessie, Billie & Nina - Pioneering Women in Jazz; $27-$54; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.
Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 17, Early Childhood Program Kit - Monster Hearts; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 17, Physics Days - Projectiles; 4-5 p.m., 6-7 p.m., Feb. 17, Play, Learn and Grow - Monster Hearts; 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 18, Play, Learn and Grow - Monster Hearts; 9-10:30 a.m., Feb. 19, Early Explorer's - Monster Hearts; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Feb. 21, Day Camp - Space Exploration: James Webb; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.
Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8:15 p.m., Feb. 17, Back 2 Bassics w/ Nitti Gritti & LYNY; $18; 8:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Ripe; $17; 8 p.m., Feb. 19, Pokey LaFarge; $23; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.
Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.
David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.
Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 17-19; "Life Sucks"; $7-$17; heartlandtheatre.org.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Flora & Fauna; Second Presbyterian Church; ilsymphony.org.
Jazz UpFront; live performances; Feb. 18, TBA; Feb. 19, The Dave Lumsden Blues Band; Feb. 23, Open Stage; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.
Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Feb. 18, FREE Fridays in February at the Zoo; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.
Nightshop; 8-10:30 p.m., Feb. 17, No Filter Comedy; $8; 8-11 p.m., Feb. 18, A night of comedy; $15; 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Feb. 19, Astrofix; $10; 8:30-11 p.m., Feb. 20, The Data Waves; $7; 8-11:59 p.m., Feb. 22, Nightshop Karaoke; nightshop517.com/events/.
Normal Theater, Normal; 3 p.m., Feb. 19, 7 p.m., Feb. 17-19, "Drive My Car"; 7 p.m., Feb. 20, "39 Counties: A Documentary & Discussion with Glenn Poshard"; 309-454-9722.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; "Weekend Comedy"; through Feb. 27; $48; Feb. 21, Quarter Auction; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.
Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; 7-9:30 p.m., Feb. 18-19, 2-4:30 p.m., Feb. 20, "Drinking Habits"; $20; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.
Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Feb. 19, Spotlight Dance Cup Competition; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.
Krannert Center, Urbana; 5 p.m., Feb. 17, Krannert Uncorked: UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble; Free; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18-19, Carnaval!; $10-$50; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Spectrum Dance Theater: Strange Fruit; $10-$50; krannertcenter.com.
Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 1 p.m., Feb. 19, Bradley Men's Basketball vs. Illinois State Redbirds; 7:15 p.m., Feb. 19, Peoria Rivermen vs. Vermillion Bobcats; $10+; 3:15 p.m., Feb. 20, Peoria Rivermen vs. Quad City Storm; $10+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.
Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.