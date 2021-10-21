What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Oct. 22, m-pact; $19-$46; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 9 a.m.-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-12 p.m., 6-7 p.m., Play, Learn and Grow; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 21, Early Childhood Program Kit; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 21, Family Paint Night; $36 members, $41 non-members; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 22, Spooky Science; 9-10 a.m., Oct. 22, Play, Learn and Grow; 9-10:30 a.m., Oct. 23, Early Explorer's, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 23, STEAM; 2-4 p.m., Oct. 24, MakerSpace Hours; 6-8 p.m., Oct. 29, Halloween Hoopla; $11 members; $16 non-members; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8 p.m., Oct. 22, Henhouse Prowlers; $18-$20; 8 p.m., Oct. 23, The Wild Feathers; $20-$23; 8 p.m., Oct. 28, Cold; $17-$20 ;309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; Elf the Musical; performances Nov. 5-7, 12-14 and 19-21; 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m., Sundays; communityplayers.org; $10-$20; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Nov. 26, Christmas Open House; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Lauren Diagle World Tour; rescheduled date; Tickets $29.50-$126; VIP upgrades available; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; 2 p.m., Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 23, Young at Heartland fall showcases; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 5 p.m., Oct. 24, "Give Our Regards to Broadway" Fall Gala 2021; ISU Bone Student Center, Brown Ballroom; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Oct. 22, Mississippi Heat; Oct. 23, U of I Latin Jazz Ensemble; Oct. 27, VIB: Ashley Furniture/Timmy Barnes for Miracle League; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 5-8 p.m., Oct. 22-23, 12-3 p.m., Oct. 24, Spooktacular; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 7-10 p.m., Oct. 21, Wildermore; $7; 7-10 p.m., Oct. 22, Bling Adam and The Federal League; $7; 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Oct. 23-24; $10; 8-11 p.m., Oct. 24, Bottom Bracket; $8; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Oct. 21, "Psycho Goreman"; 7 p.m., Oct. 22, "The Howling"; 10 p.m., Oct. 22, "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge"; 3 p.m., Oct. 23, "Hocus Pocus"; 7 p.m., Oct. 23, "Carrie" ('76); 10 p.m., Oct. 23, "Chopping Mall"; 3 p.m., Oct. 24, "Beetlejuice"; 7 p.m., Oct. 24, "The Howling"; 7 p.m., Oct. 28, "Beetlejuice"; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; through Oct. 30, "Is There Life After Fifty?"; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Oct. 23, Power of the Concerto - presented by Heartland Festival Orchestra; $10 students and children; $50 adult; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; 5 p.m., Oct. 21, Krannert Uncorked with CU Folk & Roots Festival Collaboration; free; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21-23, Studiodance Fall 2021; $10-$40; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 22, UI Symphony Orchestra; $4-$10; 5 p.m., Oct. 28, Krannert Uncorked with UI Jazz; free; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Philadanco!; $10-$50; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 7:15 p.m., Oct. 22-23, Peoria Riverman vs. Macon Mayhem; $10+; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Straight No Chaser, $25+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; every Friday and first Saturdays through October; 309-367-2551.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0