What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Oct. 8, When Disco Was King; artsblooming.org; $34-61; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Oct. 7, Home School Programs: Owls (Ages 5-8, 9-13); 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 7, Physics Days; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Oct. 8, Home School Programs: Owls (Ages 5-8, 9-13); 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 8, STEAM; 2-4 p.m., Oct. 10, MakerSpace Hours; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Oct. 11, Discovery Day Camps - Physics & Art; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8:30 p.m., Oct. 8, Hairbanger's Ball; $12-15; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; 7 p.m., Casting Crowns, Oct. 18; rescheduled date; tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date and time; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Lauren Diagle World Tour; rescheduled date; Tickets $29.50-$126; VIP upgrades available; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 3 p.m., Oct. 10, Outstanding Opening with Claire Huangci, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Oct. 8, Soft Spoken; Oct. 9, V8 Fast Change; Oct. 10, Putt-Putt for Charity; Oct. 13, VIB for Charity; Oct. 14, Back by popular demand: The Daisy Chains; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Oct. 13, Active Senior Walk; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 6:30-10 p.m., Oct. 7, Johnny Lawhorn & The Pentragram String Band; $8; 7-10:15 p.m., Oct. 8, Madhouse Marvels; $10; 7-10 p.m., Oct. 9, False Negative; $8; 7-10 p.m., Oct. 10, OV Sulfur; $10; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., Oct. 7, "Dead of Night"; 7 p.m., Oct. 8, "Halloween"; 10 p.m., Oct. 8, "PG: Psycho Goreman"; 3 p.m., Oct. 9, "Mad Monster Party"; 7 p.m., Oct. 9, "Beetlejuice"; 10 p.m., Oct. 9, "Ringu"; 3 p.m., Oct. 10, "Dead of Night"; 7 p.m., Oct. 10, "Halloween"; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; through Oct. 30, "Is There Life After Fifty?"; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; Oct. 8-10, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; $20; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 7-9 p.m., Oct. 14, Anything Goes; $15-20; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; 5 p.m., Oct. 7, Krannert Uncorkerd with UI Jazz; free; 7:30 p.m., Annual University of Illinois Bands Homecoming Concert; $4-10; 5 p.m., Oct. 14, Krannert Uncorked with UI Jazz; free; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14, Verona Quartet; $10-60; Oct. 14-23, Native Gardens; $10-50; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open;Oct. 7, Redline Collection; $10-50; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; every Friday and first Saturdays through October; 309-367-2551.

