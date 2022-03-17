What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 309-434-2777; artsblooming.org.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., March 21, Spring Break Day Camp - Pi Explorations; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., March 22, Spring Break Day Camp - Plants, Insects and Pollination; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., March 23, Spring Break Day Camp - Rainforest; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., March 24, Spring Break Day Camp - Wearable Art; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 8 p.m., March 18, Lauren Alaina; $22-$27; 8 p.m., March 19, Backyard Tire Fire & Friends; $25; 7 p.m., March 22, Gemini Syndrome; $17; 309-820-0352; thecastletheatre.com.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; 7:30 p.m., March 18-19, 2:30 p.m., March 20, "Mamma Mia!"; $10-$20; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; open; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; March 18, Dexter O'Neal & Funk Yard; March 19, The Hurricane Project; March 23, Open Stage; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 6-8 p.m., March 17, Frog Watch Meeting Part 2; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Nightshop; 8-11:30 p.m., March 17, The Dollyrots; $12; 8-11 p.m., March 18, Formidable Foe; $10; 8 p.m.-12 a.m., March 19, Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters; $10; 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m., March 20, Soundcosm Birthday Party; $10; 8-11 p.m., March 21, Mister Goblin; $7; 8-11:59 p.m., Nightshop Karaoke; 8-11 p.m., March 23, Escape From The Zoo; $14; nightshop517.com/events/.

Normal Theater, Normal; 7 p.m., March 17, 19, 20, 23; 3 p.m., March 18, "Flee"; 7 p.m., March 18, 20, 24, "The Worst Person in the World"; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; through April 10, "Live from the barn It's the 70's!"; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 7:30-9:30 p.m., March 19, Iconic Jazz - Presented by Heartland Festival Orchestra; $10 student/child and $50 adult; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; 7:30 p.m., March 22, Faure Quartett; $10-$50; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 8 p.m., March 18, Reba McEntrie; $49.50+; 7:30 p.m., March 19, Cirque International; $43+; 7:30 p.m., March 22, One Night of Queen; $35+; 7:30-10:30 p.m., March 24, Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats; $40+; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open by appointment only; imhgs.org; 309-367-2551.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0