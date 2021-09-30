What's playing at Bloomington-Normal venues

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Some cultural institutions are closed; some are reopening under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities may have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Bloomington; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Oct. 8, When Disco Was King; artsblooming.org; $34-61; 309-434-2777.

Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 2, STEAM; 2-4 p.m., Oct. 3, MakerSpace Hours; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Oct. 7, Home School Programs: Owls (Ages 5-8, 9-13); 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 7, Physics Days; childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; 309-433-3444.

Castle Theatre, Bloomington; 9 p.m., Oct. 1, Fool House, "The Ultimate 90's Dance Party"; $15 general admission; 8:30 p.m., Oct. 8, Hairbanger's Ball; $12-15; 309-820-0352.

Community Players Theatre, Bloomington; communityplayers.org; 309-663-2121.

David Davis Mansion; Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; 7 p.m., Casting Crowns, Oct. 18; rescheduled date; tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date and time; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28, Lauren Diagle World Tour; rescheduled date; Tickets $29.50-$126; VIP upgrades available; grossingermotorsarena.com; 309-434-2843.

Heartland Theatre Company, Normal; Tartuffe The Imposter; Oct. 1-2; 1 hour and 45 minutes including intermission; heartlandtheatre.org.

Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 3 p.m., Oct. 10, Outstanding Opening with Claire Huangci, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts; ilsymphony.org.

Jazz UpFront; live performances; Oct. 1, Dave Lumsden Blues Band; Oct. 2, Pace Trip Trio; Oct. 8, Soft Spoken; jazzupfront.com; 309-200-8216.

Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Oct. 13, Active Senior Walk; bloomingtonparks.org/facilities/miller-park-zoo; 309-434-2250.

Normal Theater, Normal; 5 p.m. door, 7-10 p.m. show, Oct. 14, Daisychain; $10 cover; 309-454-9722.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Conklin Barn III dinner theater, Goodfield; box office open; Sept. 30-Oct. 30, "Is There Life After Fifty?"; thebarniii.com; 309-965-2545.

Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center, Pontiac; open; Oct. 1-3, Oct. 8-10, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; $20; ponitaceagle.com; 815-844-1187.

Five Points Washington, Washington; open; 7-9:30 p.m., Oct. 2, Ballet 5:8 Presents "Reckless"; $20-$30; 12-4 p.m., Oct. 3, Fall Outdoor Market; fivepointswashington.org; 309-444-8222.

Krannert Center, Urbana; 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Oct. 3, Illinois Wind Symphony and Hindsley Symphonic Band; $4-10; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6, The Brazilian All Stars; $10-60; 5 p.m., Oct. 7, Krannert Uncorkerd with UI Jazz; free; krannertcenter.com.

Peoria Civic Center, Peoria; box office open; 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 2-3, Midwest Dota 2 League Season 9 LAN, Peoria Civic Center Ballroom; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 2, Theresa Caputo; $43+; 7 p.m., Oct. 3, Earth, Wind & Fire; $30+; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 7, Jason Aldean; $50+; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 7, Redline Collection; $10-50; peoriaciviccenter.com/events; 309-673-8900.

Illinois Mennonite Museum; open; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; every Friday and first Saturdays through October; 309-367-2551.

